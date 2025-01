Cricket Australia XI 214 and 357 for 6 (Ward 120, Clayton 84, Radhakrishnan 58, Cook 3-34) lead England Lions 316 by 255 runs

Tim Ward century helped Cricket Australia XI turn around their tour game against the England Lions who could manage only five wickets on the third day in Brisbane.

Ward's patient 120 from 223 balls provided the foundation for the home side to take a 255-run lead into the final day after reaching stumps at 357 for 6.

Essex's Sam Cook was the best of the Lions attack claiming 3 for 34 from 20 overs to continue his impressive tour, while Jack Clayton was the CA XI's next best scorer with 84.

Ward set the tone for a tough day for the Lions bowlers as he dug in alongside opener Nivethan Radhakrishnan, who hit 58 from 110 balls, as they sought to blunt the tourists' threat.

Radhakrishnan eventually pulled Pat Brown, who took a hat-trick in the first innings, to Hamza Shaikh behind square. Clayton then took a more aggressive approach to strike 84 from 101 balls in a 140-run third wicket partnership with Ward.

Left-arm spinner James Coles ended the stand when Clayton edged to Freddie McCann at first slip and, after Ward reached his ton after five hours at the crease, Cook finally prised him out with a faint nick to wicketkeeper James Rew.