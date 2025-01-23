Rocky Flintoff makes his England mark with century in Lions tour match

Cricket Australia XI 214 (Hicks 64, Brown 5-21) and 33 for 1 trail England Lions 316 (Flintoff 108, Davies 76, McCann 51, Whitney 4-72) by 69 runs

Rocky Flintoff struck his first century in an England Lions shirt on the second day of the tour match against a Cricket Australia XI at Allan Border Field in Brisbane.

Flintoff, 16, leapt in the air and kissed his bat as he acknowledged the applause of his team-mates after he dominated the home attack, his innings including six sixes, in a 124-ball century.

Batting at nine, Flintoff ensured the Lions recovered from 161 for seven before being bowled out for 316. The teen's second fifty came from just 45 balls and gave the Lions a 102-run first-innings lead before the CAXI reached 33 for one at the close.

The Lions were in danger of conceding a first-innings deficit after they lost five for 27 when Flintoff strode out to bat.

The Lancastrian added 66 with fellow teenager McCann, who struck eight fours in his half-century, before he slapped off-spinner Raf MacMillan to point.

Flintoff then took charge, the feature of his innings of 108 the heaved sixes over the leg side that provided more than a striking resemblance to his father's strokeplay, as the home bowlers had no answer.

It was subtlety that took him to his century, however, a dab for two to the offside that immediately prompted him to remove his helmet and begin his celebrations.