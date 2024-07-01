Matches (16)
England U19 vs SL Under-19s, 2nd Youth ODI at Brighton, ENG v SL (U19), Jul 01 2024 - Live Cricket Score

2nd Youth ODI, Hove, July 01, 2024, Sri Lanka Under-19s tour of England
England Under-19s FlagEngland Under-19s
Sri Lanka Under-19s FlagSri Lanka Under-19s
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

batters to watch(Recent stats)
NRM Thain
9 M • 326 Runs • 40.75 Avg • 69.5 SR
CWJ Allison
8 M • 210 Runs • 42 Avg • 90.9 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
TC Ali
5 M • 14 Wkts • 3.84 Econ • 19.21 SR
EV Jack
9 M • 13 Wkts • 5.56 Econ • 31.15 SR
Match details
County Ground, Hove
Series
Season2024
Match days01 July 2024 - day (50-over match)
