Matches (16)
T20 World Cup (1)
IND v SA [W] (1)
ENG v NZ (W) (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
RHF Trophy (4)
England U19 vs SL Under-19s, 2nd Youth ODI at Brighton, ENG v SL (U19), Jul 01 2024 - Live Cricket Score
2nd Youth ODI, Hove, July 01, 2024, Sri Lanka Under-19s tour of England
What will be the toss result?
ENG19 Win & Bat
SL19 Win & Bat
ENG19 Win & Bowl
SL19 Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
England U19
W
L
L
W
L
SL Under-19s
W
L
L
L
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 01:55
batters to watch(Recent stats)
ENG199 M • 326 Runs • 40.75 Avg • 69.5 SR
ENG198 M • 210 Runs • 42 Avg • 90.9 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
ENG195 M • 14 Wkts • 3.84 Econ • 19.21 SR
ENG199 M • 13 Wkts • 5.56 Econ • 31.15 SR
SQUAD
ENG19
SL19
PLAYER
ROLE
|Allrounder
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|-
|-
|-
|-
Match details
|County Ground, Hove
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|01 July 2024 - day (50-over match)
England Under-19s vs Sri Lanka Under-19s News
Rocky Flintoff catches eye as Under-19s enter field of dreams
Family connections run deep for England's next generation in their series with Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka secure the spoils in opening Under-19 ODI at Chelmsford
Rocky Flintoff makes England bow alongside three other debutants in 65-run loss