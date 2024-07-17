Matches (10)
Hindukush vs Pamir, 7th Match at Kunduz, GAK One Day, Jul 17 2024 - Live Cricket Score

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 08:03
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Abdul Malik (1)
5 M • 256 Runs • 64 Avg • 71.7 SR
Rahmat Shah
6 M • 200 Runs • 40 Avg • 75.47 SR
Shahidullah
8 M • 316 Runs • 52.67 Avg • 84.04 SR
Riaz Hassan
8 M • 194 Runs • 24.25 Avg • 76.98 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Khalil Gurbaz
5 M • 7 Wkts • 4.47 Econ • 32 SR
Faridoon Dawoodzai
4 M • 6 Wkts • 4.07 Econ • 31.16 SR
Abdul Baqi
5 M • 10 Wkts • 6.23 Econ • 26 SR
Naveed Zadran
3 M • 7 Wkts • 5 Econ • 25.71 SR
Head to head
PLAYING XI
Match details
Kunduz Cricket Ground
Tossno toss
Series
Season2024
Match days17 July 2024 - day (50-over match)
Umpires
Afghanistan
Ajmal Shamolzi
Afghanistan
Mahmood Kharoti
TV Umpire
Afghanistan
Bismillah Jan Shinwari
Reserve Umpire
Afghanistan
Farooq Khan
Match Referee
Afghanistan
Hamim Khan
Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional One Day Tournament

TEAMMWLDPTNRR
HIS330060.692
MPS32104-0.127
MAC312020.015
PAL30300-0.619
Full Table