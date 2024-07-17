Matches (10)
Hindukush vs Pamir, 7th Match at Kunduz, GAK One Day, Jul 17 2024 - Live Cricket Score
7th Match, Kunduz, July 17, 2024, Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional One Day Tournament
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Hindukush
L
W
W
W
W
Pamir
L
NR
L
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 08:03
batters to watch(Recent stats)
HIS5 M • 256 Runs • 64 Avg • 71.7 SR
HIS6 M • 200 Runs • 40 Avg • 75.47 SR
PAL8 M • 316 Runs • 52.67 Avg • 84.04 SR
PAL8 M • 194 Runs • 24.25 Avg • 76.98 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
HIS5 M • 7 Wkts • 4.47 Econ • 32 SR
4 M • 6 Wkts • 4.07 Econ • 31.16 SR
PAL5 M • 10 Wkts • 6.23 Econ • 26 SR
PAL3 M • 7 Wkts • 5 Econ • 25.71 SR
PLAYING XI
HIS
PAL
PLAYER
ROLE
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batter
Match details
|Kunduz Cricket Ground
|Toss
|no toss
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|17 July 2024 - day (50-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee