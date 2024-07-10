Matches (9)
Maiwand vs Pamir, 1st Match at Kunduz, GAK One Day, Jul 10 2024 - Live Cricket Score

1st Match, Kunduz, July 10, 2024, Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional One Day Tournament
Maiwand Champions FlagMaiwand Champions
Pamir Legends FlagPamir Legends
Tomorrow
4:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Match details
Kunduz Cricket Ground
Series
Season2024
Match days10 July 2024 - day (50-over match)
Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional One Day Tournament

TEAMMWLDPTNRR
HIS------
MAC------
PAL------
Full Table