Hampshire vs Victoria, 10th Match at Providence, GSL 2024, Dec 05 2024 - Live Cricket Score

10th Match, Providence, December 05, 2024, Global Super League
Hampshire FlagHampshire
Victoria FlagVictoria
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 01:10
batters to watch(Recent stats)
JJ Weatherley
10 M • 233 Runs • 29.13 Avg • 114.21 SR
TE Albert
10 M • 163 Runs • 23.29 Avg • 134.71 SR
JM Clarke
3 M • 81 Runs • 27 Avg • 114.08 SR
BD Macdonald
3 M • 79 Runs • 26.33 Avg • 127.41 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
BTJ Wheal
7 M • 9 Wkts • 10.17 Econ • 16 SR
LA Dawson
9 M • 8 Wkts • 7.78 Econ • 24 SR
C Stow
3 M • 5 Wkts • 4.58 Econ • 14.4 SR
M Birthisel
3 M • 4 Wkts • 8.36 Econ • 16.5 SR
Squad
HANTS
VIC
Player
Role
Chris Wood (c)
Bowler
Toby Albert 
Opening Batter
Sonny Baker 
Bowler
Danny Briggs 
Bowler
Liam Dawson 
Allrounder
James Fuller 
Allrounder
Benny Howell 
Allrounder
Fletcha Middleton 
Top order Batter
Felix Organ 
Opening Batter
Ali Orr 
Top order Batter
Tom Prest 
Top order Batter
Shan Masood 
Opening Batter
Joe Weatherley 
Batter
Brad Wheal 
Bowler
Match details
Providence Stadium, Guyana
Series
Season2024/25
Match days05 December 2024 - day (20-over match)
Global Super League

TeamMWLPT
VIC3214
GAW3214
LQ3214
HANTS3122
RAR2020
