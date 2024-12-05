Matches (11)
Hampshire vs Victoria, 9th Match at Providence, GSL 2024, Dec 05 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Hampshire
L
W
T
L
L
Victoria
L
L
W
W
L
Match centre Ground time: 12:16
batters to watch(Recent stats)
HANTS10 M • 233 Runs • 29.13 Avg • 114.21 SR
HANTS10 M • 163 Runs • 23.29 Avg • 134.71 SR
VIC3 M • 81 Runs • 27 Avg • 114.08 SR
VIC3 M • 79 Runs • 26.33 Avg • 127.41 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
HANTS7 M • 9 Wkts • 10.17 Econ • 16 SR
HANTS9 M • 8 Wkts • 7.78 Econ • 24 SR
VIC3 M • 5 Wkts • 4.58 Econ • 14.4 SR
VIC3 M • 4 Wkts • 8.36 Econ • 16.5 SR
Squad
HANTS
VIC
Player
Role
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Opening Batter
|Top order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Opening Batter
|Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Providence Stadium, Guyana
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|05 December 2024 - day (20-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
