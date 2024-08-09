Matches (9)
Mississauga vs Toronto, Eliminator at Brampton, Canada T20, Aug 09 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Eliminator, Brampton, August 09, 2024, Global T20 Canada
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Mississauga
W
W
L
W
A
Toronto
L
L
NR
W
L
Match centre Ground time: 01:24
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BTM8 M • 138 Runs • 23 Avg • 94.52 SR
6 M • 115 Runs • 19.17 Avg • 133.72 SR
TON8 M • 154 Runs • 22 Avg • 148.07 SR
TON10 M • 145 Runs • 24.17 Avg • 117.88 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
BTM6 M • 9 Wkts • 6.04 Econ • 15.33 SR
BTM6 M • 8 Wkts • 5.96 Econ • 18 SR
TON7 M • 14 Wkts • 7.24 Econ • 9.71 SR
TON9 M • 9 Wkts • 5.69 Econ • 19.33 SR
Head to headLAST 2 MATCHES
SQUAD
BTM
TON
PLAYER
ROLE
|Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
Match details
|CAA Centre, Brampton
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Hours of play (local time)
|16.00 start, First Session 16.00-17.30, Interval 17.30-17.50, Second Session 17.50-19.20
|Match days
|9 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
Global T20 Canada News
Bangladesh in turmoil: how will cricket be impacted?
The unrest has affected the training of the various national teams and there is uncertainty over the women's T20 World Cup in October