Mississauga vs Toronto, Eliminator at Brampton, Canada T20, Aug 09 2024 - Live Cricket Score

Eliminator, Brampton, August 09, 2024, Global T20 Canada
Bangla Tigers Mississauga FlagBangla Tigers Mississauga
Toronto Nationals FlagToronto Nationals
8:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Iftikhar Ahmed
8 M • 138 Runs • 23 Avg • 94.52 SR
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
6 M • 115 Runs • 19.17 Avg • 133.72 SR
C Munro
8 M • 154 Runs • 22 Avg • 148.07 SR
NR Kirton
10 M • 145 Runs • 24.17 Avg • 117.88 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
D Wiese
6 M • 9 Wkts • 6.04 Econ • 15.33 SR
Shakib Al Hasan
6 M • 8 Wkts • 5.96 Econ • 18 SR
Junaid Siddique
7 M • 14 Wkts • 7.24 Econ • 9.71 SR
Saad Bin Zafar
9 M • 9 Wkts • 5.69 Econ • 19.33 SR
Head to head
SQUAD
Match details
CAA Centre, Brampton
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)16.00 start, First Session 16.00-17.30, Interval 17.30-17.50, Second Session 17.50-19.20
Match days9 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
Global T20 Canada

TEAMMWLPTNRR
MOT741101.389
BRW74290.771
BTM7429-0.504
TON7337-0.395
SUJ7144-0.283
VAK7153-0.758
