Bahrain vs Kuwait, 3rd Match at Dubai,Gulf T20I Championship, Dec 14 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Bahrain
W
L
W
L
L
Kuwait
W
W
L
NR
W
Match centre
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BHR10 M • 453 Runs • 64.71 Avg • 135.22 SR
BHR10 M • 168 Runs • 21 Avg • 134.4 SR
10 M • 339 Runs • 37.67 Avg • 162.2 SR
KUW10 M • 262 Runs • 65.5 Avg • 158.78 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
BHR9 M • 9 Wkts • 7.6 Econ • 19.22 SR
BHR9 M • 7 Wkts • 7.25 Econ • 19.85 SR
KUW10 M • 20 Wkts • 5.87 Econ • 11.65 SR
KUW10 M • 14 Wkts • 5.25 Econ • 17.14 SR
Playing XI
BHR
KUW
Player
Role
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
Match details
|ICC Academy, Dubai
|Toss
|Kuwait, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|T20I no. 3048
|Hours of play (local time)
|09.00 start, First Session 09.00-10.30, Interval 10.30-10.50, Second Session 10.50-12.20
|Match days
|14 December 2024 - day (20-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee