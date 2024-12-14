Matches (9)
Bahrain vs Kuwait, 3rd Match at Dubai,Gulf T20I Championship, Dec 14 2024 - Live Cricket Score

3rd Match, ICCA Dubai, December 14, 2024, Gulf T20I Championship
Bahrain FlagBahrain
Kuwait FlagKuwait
Today
5:00 AM

Kuwait chose to field

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 08:39
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Haider Butt
10 M • 453 Runs • 64.71 Avg • 135.22 SR
Ahmer Bin
10 M • 168 Runs • 21 Avg • 134.4 SR
R Sandaruwan
10 M • 339 Runs • 37.67 Avg • 162.2 SR
Usman Patel
10 M • 262 Runs • 65.5 Avg • 158.78 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Rizwan Butt
9 M • 9 Wkts • 7.6 Econ • 19.22 SR
Imran Khan
9 M • 7 Wkts • 7.25 Econ • 19.85 SR
YI Patel
10 M • 20 Wkts • 5.87 Econ • 11.65 SR
MNM Aslam
10 M • 14 Wkts • 5.25 Econ • 17.14 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Playing XI
Match details
ICC Academy, Dubai
TossKuwait, elected to field first
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberT20I no. 3048
Hours of play (local time)09.00 start, First Session 09.00-10.30, Interval 10.30-10.50, Second Session 10.50-12.20
Match days14 December 2024 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
Oman
Gopakumar Pillai
U.A.E.
Shiju Sam
TV Umpire
Qatar
Mohammad Nasim
Reserve Umpire
Saudi Arabia
Rahat Ali
Match Referee
U.A.E.
Iftikhar Ali
Gulf T20I Championship

TeamMWLPTNRR
KUW11021.517
UAE11021.300
BHR1010-1.300
KSA1010-1.517
OMA-----
Full Table