Saudi Arabia vs Kuwait, 2nd Match at Dubai,Gulf T20I Championship, Dec 13 2024 - Match Result
RESULT
2nd Match, ICCA Dubai, December 13, 2024, Gulf T20I Championship
Bilal Tahir has broken the record for most catches by a fielder (21) in T20Is for KUW, going past Yasin Patel's 20
Abdul Waheed has broken the record for most catches by a fielder (19) in T20Is for KSA, going past Hisham Shaikh's 18
Match centre
Scorecard summary
Saudi Arabia • 136/10(19 overs)
49 (18)
4/22 (4)
28 (26)
3/10 (4)
Kuwait • 140/4(16.5 overs)
50* (35)
2/28 (4)
36 (17)
1/13 (2)
16.5
4
Ishtiaq Ahmad to Usman Patel, FOUR runs
16.4
2
Ishtiaq Ahmad to Usman Patel, 2 runs
16.3
1
Ishtiaq Ahmad to Muhammad Umar, 1 run
16.2
•
Ishtiaq Ahmad to Muhammad Umar, no run
16.1
•
Ishtiaq Ahmad to Muhammad Umar, no run
end of over 1610 runs
KUW: 133/4CRR: 8.31 • RRR: 1.00
Usman Patel44 (33b 5x4 1x6)
Muhammad Umar6 (8b)
Abdul Waheed 1-0-10-0
Usman Najeeb 2.4-0-29-1
15.6
2
Abdul Waheed to Usman Patel, 2 runs
15.5
•
Abdul Waheed to Usman Patel, no run
15.4
1
Abdul Waheed to Muhammad Umar, 1 run
15.3
1
Abdul Waheed to Usman Patel, 1 run
15.2
4
Abdul Waheed to Usman Patel, FOUR runs
15.2
1w
Abdul Waheed to Usman Patel, 1 wide
15.1
1
Abdul Waheed to Muhammad Umar, 1 run
end of over 1511 runs
KUW: 123/4CRR: 8.20 • RRR: 2.80
Usman Patel37 (29b 4x4 1x6)
Muhammad Umar4 (6b)
Usman Najeeb 2.4-0-29-1
Usman Khalid 4-0-28-0
14.6
•
Usman Najeeb to Usman Patel, no run
14.5
6
Usman Najeeb to Usman Patel, SIX runs
14.4
4
Usman Najeeb to Usman Patel, FOUR runs
14.4
1w
Usman Najeeb to Usman Patel, 1 wide
14.3
•
Usman Najeeb to Usman Patel, no run
14.2
•
Usman Najeeb to Usman Patel, no run
14.1
•
Usman Najeeb to Usman Patel, no run
end of over 148 runs
KUW: 112/4CRR: 8.00 • RRR: 4.16
Muhammad Umar4 (6b)
Usman Patel27 (23b 3x4)
Usman Khalid 4-0-28-0
Waji Ul Hassan 2-0-13-1
13.6
•
Usman Khalid to Muhammad Umar, no run
Match details
|ICC Academy, Dubai
|Toss
|Kuwait, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Player Of The Match
|Match number
|T20I no. 3044
|Hours of play (local time)
|13.30 start, First Session 13.30-15.00, Interval 15.00-15.20, Second Session 15.20-16.50
|Match days
|13 December 2024 - day (20-over match)
|T20I debut
|T20 debut
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|Kuwait 2, Saudi Arabia 0
Kuwait Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|24
|19
|caught
|36
|17
|caught
|3
|5
|not out
|50
|35
|caught
|11
|14
|not out
|7
|11
|Extras
|(lb 2, w 7)
|Total
|140(4 wkts; 16.5 ovs)
<1 / 3>