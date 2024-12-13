Matches (10)
AUS vs IND (1)
NZ vs ENG (1)
Nepal Premier League (2)
Gulf T20I Championship (2)
ZIM vs AFG (2)
SA vs PAK (2)

Saudi Arabia vs Kuwait, 2nd Match at Dubai,Gulf T20I Championship, Dec 13 2024 - Match Result

RESULT
2nd Match, ICCA Dubai, December 13, 2024, Gulf T20I Championship
PrevNext
Saudi Arabia FlagSaudi Arabia
136
Kuwait FlagKuwait
(16.5/20 ov, T:137) 140/4

Kuwait won by 6 wickets (with 19 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
11 (14) & 4/22
mohammed-aslam
Summary
Scorecard
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
Fan Ratings
What will be the toss result?
KUW Win & Bat
39%
KSA Win & Bat
38%
KUW Win & Bowl
10%
KSA Win & Bowl
13%
21

Bilal Tahir has broken the record for most catches by a fielder (21) in T20Is for KUW, going past Yasin Patel's 20

19

Abdul Waheed has broken the record for most catches by a fielder (19) in T20Is for KSA, going past Hisham Shaikh's 18

Match centre 
Scorecard summary
Saudi Arabia 136/10(19 overs)
Faisal Khan
49 (18)
Mohammed Aslam
4/22 (4)
Abdul Waheed
28 (26)
Meet Bhavsar
3/10 (4)
Kuwait 140/4(16.5 overs)
Usman Patel
50* (35)
Zain Ul Abidin
2/28 (4)
Clinto Anto
36 (17)
Waji Ul Hassan
1/13 (2)
View full scorecard
16.5
4
Ishtiaq Ahmad to Usman Patel, FOUR runs
16.4
2
Ishtiaq Ahmad to Usman Patel, 2 runs
16.3
1
Ishtiaq Ahmad to Muhammad Umar, 1 run
16.2
Ishtiaq Ahmad to Muhammad Umar, no run
16.1
Ishtiaq Ahmad to Muhammad Umar, no run
end of over 1610 runs
KUW: 133/4CRR: 8.31 RRR: 1.00
Usman Patel44 (33b 5x4 1x6)
Muhammad Umar6 (8b)
Abdul Waheed 1-0-10-0
Usman Najeeb 2.4-0-29-1
15.6
2
Abdul Waheed to Usman Patel, 2 runs
15.5
Abdul Waheed to Usman Patel, no run
15.4
1
Abdul Waheed to Muhammad Umar, 1 run
15.3
1
Abdul Waheed to Usman Patel, 1 run
15.2
4
Abdul Waheed to Usman Patel, FOUR runs
15.2
1w
Abdul Waheed to Usman Patel, 1 wide
15.1
1
Abdul Waheed to Muhammad Umar, 1 run
end of over 1511 runs
KUW: 123/4CRR: 8.20 RRR: 2.80
Usman Patel37 (29b 4x4 1x6)
Muhammad Umar4 (6b)
Usman Najeeb 2.4-0-29-1
Usman Khalid 4-0-28-0
14.6
Usman Najeeb to Usman Patel, no run
14.5
6
Usman Najeeb to Usman Patel, SIX runs
14.4
4
Usman Najeeb to Usman Patel, FOUR runs
14.4
1w
Usman Najeeb to Usman Patel, 1 wide
14.3
Usman Najeeb to Usman Patel, no run
14.2
Usman Najeeb to Usman Patel, no run
14.1
Usman Najeeb to Usman Patel, no run
end of over 148 runs
KUW: 112/4CRR: 8.00 RRR: 4.16
Muhammad Umar4 (6b)
Usman Patel27 (23b 3x4)
Usman Khalid 4-0-28-0
Waji Ul Hassan 2-0-13-1
13.6
Usman Khalid to Muhammad Umar, no run
Read full commentary
Match details
ICC Academy, Dubai
TossKuwait, elected to field first
Series
Season2024/25
Player Of The Match
Kuwait
Mohammed Aslam
Match numberT20I no. 3044
Hours of play (local time)13.30 start, First Session 13.30-15.00, Interval 15.00-15.20, Second Session 15.20-16.50
Match days13 December 2024 - day (20-over match)
T20I debut
Zuber Sunasara
Zuber Sunasara
T20 debut
Zuber Sunasara
Zuber Sunasara
Umpires
Qatar
Mohammad Nasim
U.A.E.
Shiju Sam
TV Umpire
Bahrain
Asim Mehmood
Reserve Umpire
Oman
Gopakumar Pillai
Match Referee
U.A.E.
Iftikhar Ali
PointsKuwait 2, Saudi Arabia 0
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Kuwait Innings
Player NameRB
R Sandaruwan
caught2419
CV Anto
caught3617
Meet Bhavsar
caught35
Usman Patel
not out5035
MNM Aslam
caught1114
Muhammad Umar
not out711
Extras(lb 2, w 7)
Total140(4 wkts; 16.5 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Gulf T20I Championship

TeamMWLPTNRR
KUW11021.517
UAE11021.300
BHR1010-1.300
KSA1010-1.517
OMA-----
Full Table