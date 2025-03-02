Matches (12)
Champions Trophy (2)
WPL (2)
Ranji Trophy (1)
ZIM vs CAN (1)
President's Trophy (4)
Australia 1-Day (1)
NZC Women's One Day (1)

Utd Service vs Diasqua, 3rd Match at Mong Kok, HKG T20, Mar 02 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Summary
Stats
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 09:31
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong
Series
Season2024/25
Match days2 March 2025 - day (20-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Hong Kong Premier League T20 Tournament

TeamMWLPTNRR
PAHKG11020.761
KOW11020.250
USRC1010-0.250
DLSWC1010-0.761
HKGCC-----
Full Table