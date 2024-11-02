Matches (22)
India vs U.A.E., Pool C at Mong Kok, Hong Kong Sixes, Nov 02 2024 - Live Cricket Score

Pool C, Mong Kok, November 02, 2024, Hong Kong International Sixes
India FlagIndia
United Arab Emirates FlagUnited Arab Emirates
STR Binny
1 M • 0 Run • 0 Avg • 0 SR
Zahoor Khan
9 M • 0 Run • 0 Avg • 0 SR
Zahoor Khan
8 M • 9 Wkts • 5.45 Econ • 19.44 SR
IND
UAE
Robin Uthappa (c)
Batter
Stuart Binny 
Allrounder
Bharat Chipli 
Batter
Shreevats Goswami 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Kedar Jadhav 
Batting Allrounder
Shahbaz Nadeem 
Bowler
Manoj Tiwary 
Batter
Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong
Series
Season2024/25
Match days02 November 2024 - day (6-over match)
Hong Kong International Sixes

TeamMWLPT
BAN----
ENG----
HKG----
IND----
NEP----
NZ----
OMA----
PAK----
SA----
SL----
UAE----
