DLSW CC WMN vs HKG CC WMN, 5th Match at Wong Nai Chung Gap, Women's PL, Mar 23 2025 - Live Cricket Score

5th Match, Wong Nai, March 23, 2025, Hong Kong Women's Premier League
Diasqua Little Sai Wan CC Women FlagDiasqua Little Sai Wan CC Women
Hong Kong Cricket Club Women FlagHong Kong Cricket Club Women
Tomorrow
1:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 17:18
Match details
Hong Kong Cricket Club
Series
Season2024/25
Match days23 March 2025 - day (20-over match)
Hong Kong Women's Premier League

TeamMWLPT
LCC-W2204
HKCCW1102
CCCW2112
DLSWW2020
KCCW1010
