Bangladesh vs Shaheens, Warm-up at Dubai, CT Warm-up, Feb 17 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Warm-up (D/N), ICCA Dubai, February 17, 2025, ICC Champions Trophy Warm-up Matches
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Bangladesh
W
NR
W
L
W
Shaheens
W
W
W
W
W
Match details
|ICC Academy, Dubai
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|13.00 start, First Session 13.00-16.30, Interval 16.30-17.10, Second Session 17.10-20.40
|Match days
|17 February 2025 - daynight (50-over match)