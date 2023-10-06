Scenic Dharamsala offers Bangladesh, Afghanistan chance to grab early points

Bangladesh have to put their off-field issues behind whereas Afghanistan would want to shed their tag of big tournament underperformers

Mehidy Hasan Miraz scored a century while opening against Afghanistan in the recent Asia Cup • Associated Press

Big picture: Bangladesh, Afghanistan look to move on from pitfalls, drama

Afghanistan have been hot on Bangladesh's heels for the better part of the last decade. This year alone, they are locked at 2-2 after Afghanistan won the bilateral ODI series in Chattogram 2-1, but later Bangladesh beat them by a handsome margin in the Asia Cup . The two sets of players respect each other. There's bonhomie. But the gloves will be off in the World Cup opener for the two sides in Dharamsala on Saturday.

Bangladesh are coming off a 2-0 series defeat against New Zealand at home, having also won just two games in the Asia Cup, where they couldn't make the final. Off the field, there has been high drama after Shakib Al Hasan blasted Tamim Iqbal on the day Bangladesh left for India for the World Cup.

There is much running on Tanzid, the left-hand opener, because Bangladesh have opted for just two regular openers in him and Litton Das. Although Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Bangladesh's all-weather batter this year, could open against Afghanistan, like he did briefly in the Asia Cup. Mehidy has shown great form with both bat and ball this year, and so has the pace attack, led by Taskin Ahmed. They have shown that Bangladesh no longer need to rely on their spinners in the subcontinent no matter what format.

Bangladesh would also want to stop relying too heavily on the likes of Shakib and Mushfiqur Rahim, who are playing their fifth World Cup, and Mahmudullah, who is playing his fourth tournament. Their future depends on it.

Afghanistan, meanwhile, have their own demons to deal with. Their biggest worry could be the lack of ODIs over the last four years . They are way below the average among the nations participating in the World Cup. As they often do in big tournaments, Afghanistan have brought back experienced players among their squad and traveling reserves.

A lot will depend on how their spin trio Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman performs. Their batting also needs to step up in the big tournament. The fact that Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran have been in good form this year and Rahmat Shah, captain Hashmatullah Shahidi and Nabi have also shown decent touch bodes well for them.

Form guide

Afghanistan LLLLL (last five ODIs, most recent first)

Bangladesh LLWLL

In the spotlight: Afghan openers and floater Mehidy

Everybody talks about Afghanistan's spinners, but they want you to know that their opening batters are impressive, too. Zadran and Gurbaz are their top two run-scorers this year, and they are the most likely pair to add a fifty or a hundred partnership in a line-up where batting has not always given them the best numbers. Like fire and ice: Gurbaz provides the big hits and Zadran keeps the innings moving with regular strike rotation. Zadran too is capable of big hits, having emerged as one of their brightest stars since the 2019 World Cup.

Afghanistan often depend on their top order for quick runs • AFP via Getty Images

Mehidy Hasan Miraz has batted at four different spots this year. In the two warm-ups, he scored confident fifties against Sri Lanka and England at Nos. 3 and 4, respectively. He struck an unbeaten has batted at four different spots this year. In the two warm-ups, he scored confident fifties against Sri Lanka and England at Nos. 3 and 4, respectively. He struck an unbeaten 112 against Afghanistan as an opener in the Asia Cup so he could be opening again on Saturday. The team management believes he is especially good at nullifying mystery spinners like Mujeeb.

Team news: Naveen or Omarzai?

The only selection debate for Afghanistan could be about whether they go with the extra specialist bowler in Naveen-Ul-Haq or use both Azmatullah Omarzai and Karim Janat in the lower middle order.

Afghanistan (probable): 1 Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), 2 Ibrahim Zadran, 3 Rahmat Shah, 4 Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), 5 Mohammad Nabi, 6 Najibullah Zadran, 7 Azmatullah Omarzai, 8 Karim Janat, 9 Rashid Khan, 10 Mujeeb Ur Rahman, 11 Fazalhaq Farooqi

Ten Bangladesh players pick themselves but they have to make a call between left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed and offspinner Mahedi Hasan for the No. 8 spot.

Bangladesh (probable): 1 Tanzid Hasan, 2 Litton Das, 3 Najmul Hossain Shanto, 4 Shakib Al Hasan (capt), 5 Towhid Hridoy, 6 Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), 7 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 8 Nasum Ahmed/Mahedi Hasan, 9 Taskin Ahmed, 10 Shoriful Islam, 11 Hasan Mahmud

Pitch and conditions

India collapsed to 29 for 7 in the last ODI held at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Ground six years ago. It suggests swing and seam movement for an early start. There have, however, been big scores in the two IPL matches held here this year. The hilly town is expected to have crisp weather.

Stats and trivia: Bangladesh on the cusp of a three-peat

Bangladesh have a chance to win their third successive opening match of a World Cup campaign after beating Afghanistan (2015) and South Africa (2019). Afghanistan have lost both first matches in their previous World Cup appearances.

Shakib Al Hasan needs 41 more runs to top the list of allrounders with 1000 runs and 10 wickets in World Cups. He has 34 wickets already, free and clear of the next best on that same list.

Afghanistan's 29 ODIs in the last four years are the least among all participating teams in this year's World Cup.

Quotes