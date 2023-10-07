Live report - Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, World Cup 2023

There is likely to be some nip in the air for the fast bowlers first up. Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Mustafizur Rahman will in all likelihood get some purchase which they will want to extract. Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmat Shah’s roles become doubly important now. They have been the cornerstone of the Afghan batting unit for the last two years and will be tested early.

Here's Rashid Khan speaking to the host broadcaster: It's a special occasion and we are so excited about the World Cup happening in Asia. In England there were different conditions (in 2019). That was my first World Cup. Now I am a bit more calm, which I was lacking back then. We play a lot of home games in Dehradun and Lucknow - the conditions are more or less same everywhere in India. I have played a lot of IPL and games for Afghanistan here. Yes, it's a different format but that experience should help.