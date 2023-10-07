Live report - Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, World Cup 2023

Live
Live report - Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, World Cup 2023By Ashish Pant
Gurbaz in his elements early
Shoriful Islam gets a full swinging into him, but no concerns for the opener, who brings out of a flourishing flick through mid-on. Slow outfield or no, that was timed to perfection. Shoriful hasn’t hit his stride yet. Bowled two wides down leg, while his lengths were also off.
All set then!
The two Afghanistan openers, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran are out in the middle. Taskin Ahmed with the new ball. Two slips in place. Will he get some swing? He does, but hasn't troubled Gurbaz as yet. He gets a flourishing cover-point going his way but the outfield isn't that quick. Gets three to get off the mark. Taskin comes back with a beauty squaring Gurbaz up.
Afghanistan 3-0 after the first over.
Rashid Khan - Afghanistan's global superstar
National anthems time
Afghsnistan's first followed by Bangladesh. A few Afghan supporters in the stands as well, but have comfortably been outnumbered by the Bangladesh fans.
Good toss to win for Bangladesh?
There is likely to be some nip in the air for the fast bowlers first up. Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Mustafizur Rahman will in all likelihood get some purchase which they will want to extract. Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmat Shah’s roles become doubly important now. They have been the cornerstone of the Afghan batting unit for the last two years and will be tested early.
Here's Rashid Khan speaking to the host broadcaster: It's a special occasion and we are so excited about the World Cup happening in Asia. In England there were different conditions (in 2019). That was my first World Cup. Now I am a bit more calm, which I was lacking back then. We play a lot of home games in Dehradun and Lucknow - the conditions are more or less same everywhere in India. I have played a lot of IPL and games for Afghanistan here. Yes, it's a different format but that experience should help.
Playing XIs
Afghanistan: 1 Rahmanullah Gurbaz, 2 Ibrahim Zadran, 3 Rahmat Shah, 4 Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), 5 Mohammad Nabi, 6 Najibullah Zadran, 7 Azmatullah Omarzai, 8 Rashid Khan, 9 Mujeeb Ur Rahman, 10 Naveen-ul-Haq, 11 Fazalhaq Farooqi
Bangladesh: 1 Litton Das, 2 Tanzid Hasan, 3 Najmul Hossain Shanto, 4 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 5 Shakib Al Hasan (capt), 6 Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), 7 Towhid Hridoy, 8 Mahmudullah, 9 Taskin Ahmed, 10 Shoriful Islam, 11 Mustafizur Rahman
Match Day Live!
Bangladesh win the toss...
And they will field first, says captain Shakib Al Hasan. Generally, it's a ground where teams chase well. Some help for the fast bowlers early. It is exciting. To be able to represent the country for the fifth time [in World Cups], it is great. Here you can only enjoy, be positive. Just put everything together. We have to enjoy the tournament. We have the team to do it.
Hashmatullah Shahidi: We are excited. I am more confident that we will do well in this World Cup. We were also looking to field as well. This [having played in India] advantage is with us. Lots of boys have played in the IPL. India was also our home ground.
What's the pitch got in store today?
Here's Nasser Hussain and Matthew Hayden: Slightly shorter hit leg side, 75 metres down the ground. Bounce will be a factor. Quite a lot of grass here. There has been some elevated bounce in the past. That is because this is India’s wow factor ground. Lovely surface, a really good smattering of grass. The ball will come on nicely. It is a change of season so the outfield might be slow. Decent pitch, a lovely view, be careful in the outfield.
Matt Roller also says that there are lots of college students queuing up to get in the ground. Plenty of Bangladesh jerseys in the stands already too.
But there is hope...
Bangladesh have a group of youngsters who have an Under-19 World Cup title from three years ago. Towhid Hridoy, Shoriful Islam, Tanzid Hasan and Tanzim Hasan are all primed to make a mark in their first senior 50-over World Cup. For Afghanistan, a lot will depend on how their spin trio Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman perform. Both teams will be keen on shedding the big tournament underperformer's tag. Read more in Mohammad Isam's preview.
Time for Afghanistan and Bangladesh to turn a new leaf?
Bangladesh’s lead-up to the World Cup has been far from ideal. They had a disappointing Asia Cup campaign and are coming off a 2-0 defeat against New Zealand at home. Their off-field issues have hogged the limelight significantly more than what’s happening on the field. Afghanistan, on the other hand, does not have a great record in the World Cup. They have played two ODI World Cups before this (2015 and 2019) and have a solitary win, against Scotland, in their 15 matches.
Hellos from Dharamsala, where it's warm!
That's what Matt Roller, who has just made his way to the scenic HPCA Stadium reports. No sign of rain this morning in Dharamshala. Maybe a little warmer than expected too. We have Bangladesh and Afghanistan going head-to-head today. Their most recent meeting was at the Asia Cup, where Afghanistan were comprehensively beaten. But, don't go by the result of that game. Afghanistan have been hot on Bangladesh's heels for a while now. So, sit back and enjoy the ride!
