Ben Stokes likely to miss England's second World Cup game

Stokes came out of ODI retirement to make himself available as a specialist batter for the World Cup, despite his chronic left-knee injury. But he missed their heavy defeat to New Zealand in Ahmedabad last week and has not played a competitive game since hitting 182 - England's highest ODI score - against New Zealand, nearly a month ago.

He has batted in the nets twice since England arrived in Dharamsala, moving much more freely when he faced spinners on Monday morning than he did when batting against sidearm throws on Sunday afternoon. But he is a major doubt for Tuesday's game, with England's fixture against Afghanistan in Delhi on Sunday framing as a potential comeback.

Jos Buttler , England's captain, told the BBC that Stokes was "progressing well… he is doing more and more each day and seems to be improving, so it is good signs." But he clarified at his pre-match press conference: "It's good to see him back in the nets and building back towards full fitness, but he's probably unlikely for tomorrow."

Stokes had initially planned to spend these two months resting his knee but confirmed in August that he had changed his mind. "The words 'World Cup' are pretty inspiring," he said. "The idea of going in and potentially being able to win back-to-back World Cups was one of the big things."

In Stokes' absence, Harry Brook filled in at No. 4 against New Zealand, scoring 25 off 15 balls before holing out to deep midwicket as he attempted to hit Rachin Ravindra for a fourth successive boundary. He is likely to continue in the same role on Tuesday, and will be tested by Bangladesh's spinners.

Tuesday's match will be played on a fresh pitch, two strips over from the unusually slow surface on which Bangladesh beat Afghanistan on Saturday. England will consider bringing an extra seamer into their side, with Reece Topley the most likely candidate, potentially at the expense of Moeen Ali.