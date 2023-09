SL bat as Shanaka eyes runs on the board

Hashmatullah Shahidi said that he would've bowled first in any case, as they feel more comfortable chasing in a scenario where they need to overcome Sri Lanka's net run rate. Afghanistan too named an unchanged side.

As for the pitch and conditions, it's another hot and humid day in Lahore while the pitch is even drier than from two days ago, so the team batting first should look at 300 as a bare minimum. The seamers meanwhile might get some joy under lights.