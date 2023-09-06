Is Sri Lanka's tame finish in ODIs a cause for concern?

Still, 72 balls left, your hitters to come in, this is when the best teams slip into their batting bully mode, and show those weakling bowlers who's boss. From this position, the best kinds of ODI finishers will take down opposition quicks, eat the spinners' sandwiches in front of them, and throw their lunchboxes into the trees so they can never be recovered. They send bowlers home with tears in their eyes and trauma that will take years to heal from, like the gods of ODI cricket intended. (These are the same gods who have taken reverse swing out of the game over the last ten years, so we know whose side they are on.)