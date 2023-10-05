Matches (4)
AUS v WI (W) (1)
Shield (3)
1st Match (D/N), Ahmedabad, October 05, 2023, ICC Cricket World Cup
Prev
Next
England FlagEngland
New Zealand FlagNew Zealand
Today, 8:30 AM
2h:42m
Summary
Preview
BetNEW
Live Blog
Stats
News
Squads
Table
Videos
Photos
Live
Updated 16 mins ago • Published Today

Live Report - England vs New Zealand, World Cup 2023

By Hemant Brar

England are not 'defending' champions

Jos Buttler doesn't see England as "defending" champions - it is a stance he repeated throughout his extensive media duties yesterday. In the spirit of attack being the best form of defence, Buttler wants his side to attack their way as they eye back-to-back titles. Matt Roller has got more here.

Survival of the fittest?

Over the next month and a half, each team will play at least nine matches, travelling across the length and breadth of India. The different conditions will not only test players' skills but also fitness. Will it be the survival of the fittest? On the tactical side, Sid Monga has got you covered.
1
1
2

A sunny day in Ahmedabad

Monga is keeping an eye on the weather, and reports it's bright and sunny. A few days ago, he also traced what has changed since the last time the World Cup was in India.
If you are looking for a quick snapshot of each team, click here for England and here for New Zealand.
1

Ten World Cup captains walk into a bar…

Errr, Gujarat is a dry state (for a moment, let’s ignore the privileges that come with a foreign passport). So what happens when ten World Cup captains are put in one room? Matt Roller was at the Gujarat Cricket Association clubhouse to find out.
Sidharth Monga was there as well, thinking of something very different but extremely important: the climate crisis.
3

Hello and welcome…back

So where were we?
Jofra Archer steamed in, bowled full and into the pads. Martin Guptill clipped it towards deep midwicket, put his head down and ran for two. Jason Roy charged in from the boundary, picked it up and fired in the throw. Jos Buttler moved next to the stumps, collected it and dived to break the wicket. Guptill is short. The Super Over is tied. And England have won the 2019 World Cup, moments after Novak Djokovic defeated Roger Federer in an equally epic Wimbledon final.
There we were.
Many still think it wasn’t a fair and just outcome. So fate – or, more likely, the ICC and BCCI – decided that the 2023 ODI World Cup will kick off with those two teams facing each other once again, as if in a continuation of the events from four years ago.
Three out of four protagonists from that last ball, however, will not be involved this time, at least not today in Ahmedabad. Archer, Roy and Guptill are not of the World Cup squads. Buttler will be there, leading England, but Kane Williamson, the designated New Zealand captain then and now, will sit out to recover fully from his knee injury. Ben Stokes, another main character from the 2019 final, is also doubtful with a hip niggle.
All that should not dampen the festival-like atmosphere, though. The ODI World Cup is back in India after 12 years, like a Kumbh Mela. Let the celebrations begin.
I am Hemant Brar and will bring you all the updates as we build towards the opening game. To start with, here’s Andrew Miller’s scene-setter.
Language
English
Match Coverage
All Match News

Live Report - England vs New Zealand, World Cup 2023

Here comes the World Cup! It's England vs New Zealand to get us underway. Get your dose of news, views, stats and colour from the game on ESPNcricinfo's live blog

Live Report - England vs New Zealand, World Cup 2023

Buttler dismisses 'defending champions' tag: 'It's irrelevant to me'

"I want us to attack, so I don't like the word 'defending'... it may be a motivation for certain teams when they've been in that position, but not for us"

Buttler dismisses 'defending champions' tag: 'It's irrelevant to me'

England and New Zealand meet again, Super Over(s) from 2019 on many minds

Four years on from that mind-blowing World Cup final at Lord's, they raise the curtain on the 2023 edition, their ageing golden generations looking for one more chance to shine

England and New Zealand meet again, Super Over(s) from 2019 on many minds

Stokes doubtful for World Cup opener against New Zealand

A hip niggle could keep Stokes out but captain Jos Buttler has his "fingers crossed" for Thursday

Stokes doubtful for World Cup opener against New Zealand

Undercooked New Zealand bank on World Cup smarts

"We are lucky that we have guys who have played plenty of cricket in these parts of the world," the stand-in captain says

Undercooked New Zealand bank on World Cup smarts
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
ICC Cricket World Cup
TEAMMWLPTNRR
AFG-----
AUS-----
BAN-----
ENG-----
IND-----
NED-----
NZ-----
PAK-----
SA-----
SL-----
Full Table
Terms of Use|Privacy Policy|Your US State Privacy Rights|Children's Online Privacy Policy|Interest - Based Ads|Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information|Feedback
© 2023 ESPN Sports Media Ltd. All rights reserved