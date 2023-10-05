Live Report - England vs New Zealand, World Cup 2023

Live
Live Report - England vs New Zealand, World Cup 2023By Hemant Brar
England are not 'defending' champions
Jos Buttler doesn't see England as "defending" champions - it is a stance he repeated throughout his extensive media duties yesterday. In the spirit of attack being the best form of defence, Buttler wants his side to attack their way as they eye back-to-back titles. Matt Roller has got more here.
Survival of the fittest?
Over the next month and a half, each team will play at least nine matches, travelling across the length and breadth of India. The different conditions will not only test players' skills but also fitness. Will it be the survival of the fittest? On the tactical side, Sid Monga has got you covered.
Who will be the four semi-finalists?
Last time it was England, New Zealand, Australia and India. Will we see a repeat?
And who will score the most runs, and who will take the most wickets? And how many batters will be run out backing up at the non-striker's end? Our experts predict.
Can you sum up cricket in India in one word?
Here are some of the biggest names in world cricket trying that.
A sunny day in Ahmedabad
Monga is keeping an eye on the weather, and reports it's bright and sunny. A few days ago, he also traced what has changed since the last time the World Cup was in India.
If you are looking for a quick snapshot of each team, click here for England and here for New Zealand.
Ten World Cup captains walk into a bar…
Errr, Gujarat is a dry state (for a moment, let’s ignore the privileges that come with a foreign passport). So what happens when ten World Cup captains are put in one room? Matt Roller was at the Gujarat Cricket Association clubhouse to find out.
Sidharth Monga was there as well, thinking of something very different but extremely important: the climate crisis.
Hello and welcome…back
So where were we?
Jofra Archer steamed in, bowled full and into the pads. Martin Guptill clipped it towards deep midwicket, put his head down and ran for two. Jason Roy charged in from the boundary, picked it up and fired in the throw. Jos Buttler moved next to the stumps, collected it and dived to break the wicket. Guptill is short. The Super Over is tied. And England have won the 2019 World Cup, moments after Novak Djokovic defeated Roger Federer in an equally epic Wimbledon final.
There we were.
Many still think it wasn’t a fair and just outcome. So fate – or, more likely, the ICC and BCCI – decided that the 2023 ODI World Cup will kick off with those two teams facing each other once again, as if in a continuation of the events from four years ago.
Three out of four protagonists from that last ball, however, will not be involved this time, at least not today in Ahmedabad. Archer, Roy and Guptill are not of the World Cup squads. Buttler will be there, leading England, but Kane Williamson, the designated New Zealand captain then and now, will sit out to recover fully from his knee injury. Ben Stokes, another main character from the 2019 final, is also doubtful with a hip niggle.
All that should not dampen the festival-like atmosphere, though. The ODI World Cup is back in India after 12 years, like a Kumbh Mela. Let the celebrations begin.
I am Hemant Brar and will bring you all the updates as we build towards the opening game. To start with, here’s Andrew Miller’s scene-setter.
