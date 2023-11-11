India look to go 9-0 in the World Cup as they take on Netherlands

Will Rohit Sharma be tempted to tinker with his XI?

Big picture: Will India give the fringe players game time?

They've been occasionally tested, but otherwise, India's World Cup run has been nothing short of magical. Now on the day of the auspicious Indian festival of Diwali, they have a chance to gift their fans another dose of entertainment, and even though we know that anything can happen in sport, a defeat for the hosts is extremely unlikely.

That's because India have been absolutely dominant during their 8-0 run at this World Cup. Coming into their final league game, they face the least-fancied team of the tournament, Netherlands, even if they have performed better than expected. With a semi-final against New Zealand on Wednesday their next big game, Sunday also offers India a chance to rest key personnel should there be a need for it.

According to India head coach Rahul Dravid's press conference, India are not looking at "tactical" changes, but they may yet be tempted to give some game time to the likes of Prasidh Krishna, who is playing his first World Cup, or R Ashwin, who hasn't played since the first game against Australia last month.

Someone who is unlikely to be rested, though, is Virat Kohli , who is chasing a century that will put him where no man has ever gone before - 50 ODI tons. Both Kohli, and India, will hope that a hundred on Sunday brings a close to all the chatter about records being broken, and by the time the semi-final comes along, the collective focus of the Indian side is on that elusive knockout win and not on milestones that, on some occasions, have taken importance over the ruthlessness of victory in this tournament.

Netherlands will have their own statement to make. They've been in India longer than any other visiting side this World Cup, and despite the highs of two terrific wins, they wouldn't want to finish rock-bottom on the points table. They wanted to desperately play the warm-up game against India that got washed out , but here is another chance to shine in what will most likely be their team's most-watched game of international cricket. It will be excruciatingly difficult though, as eight other teams have already learnt.

Bas de Leede played a brilliant game against Pakistan but has not hit those same high notes since • AFP/Getty Images

Form guide

India: WWWWW (last five completed ODIs, most recent first)

Netherlands: LLWLL

In the spotlight: Shubman Gill and Bas de Leede

Before the World Cup, Shubman Gill was the unanimous choice among fans and experts as the one player most likely to succeed at the World Cup. But it hasn't been so. A case of dengue made him lose muscle mass and weight, he wasn't at full fitness at the start of the tournament, and a run of only two half-centuries in six innings has meant his overall performance has been below the lofty stands he has himself set. With Rohit Sharma and Kohli churning out the runs, Gill's scores have gone under the radar, but India would want a big score from the opener ahead of the big semi-final in Mumbai.

Team news: Bumrah to rest?

Dravid said the team will not "experiment" tactically, but the odd change cannot be ruled out.

India (probable): 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 KL Rahul, 6 Suryakumar Yadav, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Kuldeep Yadav / R Ashwin, 9 Jasprit Bumrah / Prasidh Krishna, 10 Mohammed Shami, 11 Mohammed Siraj

Shubman Gill was in good spirits during India's training session • ICC via Getty Images

Netherlands should field the same side from the England defeat.

Netherlands (probable): 1 Max O'Dowd / Vikramjit Singh, 2 Wesley Barresi, 3 Colin Ackermann, 4 Sybrand Engelbrecht, 5 Scott Edwards (capt), 6 Bas de Leede, 7 Teja Nidamanuru, 8 Logan van Beek, 9 Roelof van der Merwe, 10 Aryan Dutt, 11 Paul van Meekeren

Pitch and conditions: Big score galore

Runs, runs and more runs shall be the theme at the last World Cup game scheduled for the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru. Australia scored 367 against Pakistan here while New Zealand thumped 401. If India bat first, their aim will be for a score in that region.

Stats and trivia: India chasing history

India and Netherlands have played each other twice in World Cups previously (2003 and 2011). In 2003, Bas' father Tim de Leede was the Player of the Match.

Roelof van der Merwe is the only Netherlands bowler who has previously bowled to any of the Indian batters (Kohli and Rohit) in ODI cricket.

India's 8-0 streak at this World Cup is the third-best streak in this tournament, behind only the 11 consecutive wins achieved by Australia in 2003 and 2007.

Fifteen years ago, Sybrand Engelbrecht played for South Africa against Kohli and Jadeja in an Under-19 World Cup final in Kuala Lumpur.

No Dutch batter has reached a century at this World Cup.

