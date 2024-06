Ind vs Afg Live Blog - Suryakumar in control of India's innings against Afghanistan

Associated Press

Surya looking as dangerous as he does has forced Afghanistan's hand and made them bowl out Rashid Khan by the 14th over.

Surya hasn't been 360 degrees today. He's actually pared his game down. Simply put, he saw the short boundary on the leg side and he went for his sweeps, even to a ball from Azmatullah Omarzai's pace that was well outside the wide line.

450 Surya's strike rate with the sweep shot today. 18 runs in four balls. Three fours, one six.

He spoke about cross-bat shots in the pre-match presser, about how he uses them to generate pace when the pitch offers no pace. It's immense ability backed by clear thinking. With Surya in the middle, India can look at a sizeable total. Rashid wanted to change that, but his spell is. Now its over to the others to take out India's dangerman.