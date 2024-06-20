Live
Ind vs Afg Live Blog - Suryakumar in control of India's innings against Afghanistan
Surya on song
Surya looking as dangerous as he does has forced Afghanistan's hand and made them bowl out Rashid Khan by the 14th over.
Surya hasn't been 360 degrees today. He's actually pared his game down. Simply put, he saw the short boundary on the leg side and he went for his sweeps, even to a ball from Azmatullah Omarzai's pace that was well outside the wide line.
450 Surya's strike rate with the sweep shot today. 18 runs in four balls. Three fours, one six.
He spoke about cross-bat shots in the pre-match presser, about how he uses them to generate pace when the pitch offers no pace. It's immense ability backed by clear thinking. With Surya in the middle, India can look at a sizeable total. Rashid wanted to change that, but his spell is. Now its over to the others to take out India's dangerman.
Playing orthodox shots in these slow conditions do not get a whole lot of runs. That's why slow conditions are difficult for batters. They limit the rate of scoring. Hardik, attempting orthodox shots, is 13 off 14. Surya, looking to disrupt, is 41 off 21.
See-saw game
ESPNcricinfo's Forecaster had India's total tracking down by 18 runs to 171 at the end of the ninth over in response to Virat Kohli's wicket.
But with Surya and Dube continuing to attack, the pendulum swung the other way. Forecaster had India's total up by 18 runs to 189 in the 10th over.
In the 11th over, Rashid took out Dube. This is a slow pitch and its taking turn. Afghanistan are more than capable of exploiting these conditions if all they have to think about is bowling on the same spot over and over and over again.
India so far haven't allowed that, with Suryakumar being especially disruptive with his sweep shots. He's brought them out three times and each time he's got a boundary - 2x4s and 1x6.
Kohli's first six of the WC
There was a touch of disdain about the shot too. He waited because he had to on this pitch, holding his shape until the back of a length ball was within reach to flat-bat it over Naveen-ul-Haq's head.
Kohli falls
Middled it straight to long-off! He was staring at the flight of the ball, eyes nice and wide, and the moment he saw it settle in Mohammad Nabi's hands, he turned away, disgusted. India are not giving up the approach that they have committed to. They want to go hard. They want to hit hard. Even Kohli who normally is very risk-averse is happy to play these kinds of shots, but there will always be these days when they go straight to the fielder. As if to reiterate that they will not take a step back, Suryakumar Yadav finishes the over with a sweep for four, taking the ball from well outside off stump and planting it into the short boundary.
Eleven overs still left to play. Shivam Dube is in the middle. He waited 60 balls for his first six in this T20 World Cup. Today, he only had to stomach four before getting the opportunity to clear the field.
Rashid strikes
It's his first wicket against India in T20Is and it's the completion of a match-up that is in his favour. Pant had 113 runs in 100 balls against the Afghanistan legspinner. But here, he tried to take Rashid on, went with that disruptive reverse sweep of his, but on this occasion, he was so totally done.
Rashid gets the legbreak to go up over the batter's eyeline, and then dip sharply. Too sharply now that the sucker punch has landed and it was a cross bat that he needed to beat. Special stuff. Pant gone lbw. India lost a review in the process.
Pant on fire
Thirteen runs off the over, but it could've been oh so different had Naveen-ul-Haq, running around the deep square leg boundary, held onto a catch on the third ball of the over.
This is a calculated assault. Pant prefers hitting pace to spin. But since it's the last over of the powerplay, he wants to cash in. He chooses good options - his reverse hit, with which he has scored 93 runs in 55 balls in T20s and only been dismissed once. The orthodox sweep resulted in the catching chance, but then became a boundary. Now realising that he needed to hide the ball from Pant's reach, Nabi goes wide, but the left-hander is able to reach it and smash it over cover.
Afghanistan size it up
A pitch with no grass on it was always bound to be slow and so it has proved. Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott mentioned that they will thrive in these conditions and so it has proved. Fazalhaq Farooqi went slower ball even though his USP is swing to get rid of Rohit Sharma. Now Naveen-ul-Haq has come and is offering a steady diet of change-up deliveries, banging them into the pitch to see if he can get the batter to play a shot a bit too early and maybe secure a leading edge. Afghanistan have assessed the conditions well. They made the early breakthrough. Now they're setting themselves up for more. This is good clinical cricket.
The new Rohit
Somewhere during the 2023 ODI World Cup, Rohit's old coach was saying he didn't like what he was doing at the crease, that he was taking too many risks and he should focus instead of saving his wicket and batting long. You can see the merit in that. If a batter of his calibre stays at the wicket for any length of time, it is good for the team.
So why does Rohit keep playing these airy-fairy shots? The shots that once seemed to have ended his Test career? Well because everybody else does it now. Limited-overs cricket has undergone vast change and at a personal cost Rohit has dragged India forward. He made only 8 off 13 today but at even the slightest opportunity, he set himself up to hit sixes.
Fazalhaq Farooqi, whom he targeted for those sixes right from the first over, eventually gets Rohit, but guess what happens next? Rishabh Pant wants in and scores 7 off 2 balls.
India cannot survive on a safety first approach in the modern-day game. So while that may result in a few low scores for a few batters here and there, the underlying template will allow for the team's success. That's the idea anyway
Here we go
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma walk out to the middle with the Hall and Griffith stand framing them. In the lead-up to the game, Wes Hall met up with Kohli at the dugout and confessed he's a big enough fan that he follows Kohli's numbers and asked him to go for the 100 hundreds. Conditions in the middle are much better for batting, and with invitingly short boundaries square of the wicket, Kohli might well be thinking about getting started on the climb. He's on 80 hundreds rn (and also coming off the back of three single-digit scores).
Toss: India bat
Rohit Sharma likes the look of the pitch for run-scoring, and believes as the game goes on, it will get slower and slower. One change with Kuldeep Yadav coming in for Mohammed Siraj. Here are the full playing XIs for both teams.
Bridgetown has a significant bias for team's batting first in men's T20Is. 12 wins as opposed to six chasing. Rashid Khan takes that disadvantage on the chin and says its about doing the right thing at the right time. One change. Karim Janat is out and Hazratullah Zazai is in
Prep mode
Welcome!
This has been the World Cup of upsets, which is a more eye-ball grabby way of saying the folks outside the usual power centres in the game are actually kinda good at it. Sometimes this complicated game is basically about watching that ball that's coming your way and trying to hit it the best you can.
Both India and Afghanistan will have been boiling this huge game down to those basics over the last few days. They will have reinforced their players with the belief they are good enough and are skilled enough and that all they need to do to win is to remember one very simple thing. Be cool. Just be cool and don't panic.
