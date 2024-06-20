Ind vs Afg Live Blog - Suryakumar in control of India's innings against Afghanistan

Middled it straight to long-off! He was staring at the flight of the ball, eyes nice and wide, and the moment he saw it settle in Mohammad Nabi's hands, he turned away, disgusted. India are not giving up the approach that they have committed to. They want to go hard. They want to hit hard. Even Kohli who normally is very risk-averse is happy to play these kinds of shots, but there will always be these days when they go straight to the fielder. As if to reiterate that they will not take a step back, Suryakumar Yadav finishes the over with a sweep for four, taking the ball from well outside off stump and planting it into the short boundary.