Live
29th Match, Group C (N), Tarouba, June 13, 2024, ICC Men's T20 World Cup
Papua New Guinea FlagPapua New Guinea
95
Afghanistan FlagAfghanistan
(1.2/20 ov, T:96) 8/0

Afghanistan need 88 runs in 112 balls.

Current RR: 6.00
 • Required RR: 4.71
forecasterWin Probability:AFG 95.23%PNG 4.77%
Afghanistan bowl first with Super Eight spot in sight

Afghanistan went in unchanged while PNG made a "conditions-based" tweak by bringing in left-arm seamer Kamea for Amini

S Sudarshanan
S Sudarshanan
14-Jun-2024 • 1 hr ago
Rashid Khan leads a team huddle, Afghanistan vs PNG, T20 World Cup, Group C, Trinidad, June 13, 2024

Rashid Khan and Co. had a short break before their match against PNG  •  ICC via Getty Images

On the same surface that hosted the West Indies-New Zealand clash 24 hours ago, Afghanistan, returning after a six-day break, chose to chase against Papua New Guinea.
There was no rain in the lead-up to the game, which meant that the used surface is likely to be slower. Daren Ganga, assessing the strip, said that "some areas are bare" and the density of grass along the cracks has increased, all of which would contribute to variable bounce.
But Rashid Khan, Afghanistan's captain, reasoned that they wanted to have a "mindset to chase" even though the conditions would deteriorate as the game progressed. Afghanistan, who went in unchanged, had won both their matches batting first.
PNG captain Assad Vala said they made a "conditions-based change" leaving out vice-captain Charles Amini for left-arm seamer Semo Kamea.
PNG have lost both their matches so far but will have the quiet support of New Zealand, who would want them to beat Afghanistan to keep their hopes of qualification to Super Eight alive. Afghanistan will be assured of a spot in the next stage if they win.
Afghanistan: 1 Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), 2 Ibrahim Zadran, 3 Gulbadin Naib, 4 Azmatullah Omarzai, 5 Mohammad Nabi, 6 Najibullah Zadran, 7 Karim Janat, 8 Rashid Khan (capt), 9 Noor Ahmad, 10 Naveen-ul-Haq, 11 Fazalhaq Farooqi
PNG: 1 Tony Ura, 2 Assad Vala, 3 Lega Siaka, 4 Sese Bau, 5 Hiri Hiri, 6 Chad Soper, 7 Kiplin Doriga (wk), 8 Norman Vanua, 9 Alei Nao, 10 John Kariko, 11 Semo Kamea
S Sudarshanan is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo. @Sudarshanan7

