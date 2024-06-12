Ellis in for Starc as Australia bowl first

Victory over Namibia will lock in a Super Eights spot for one of the form teams of the competition

Australia won the toss and decided to bowl against Namibia

Nathan Ellis has replaced Mitchell Starc as Australia look to secure their place in the Super Eights with victory over Namibia in Antigua.

Australia will chase for the first time in the tournament having set targets against Oman and England. Captain Mitchell Marsh said that Starc "didn't quite pull up from the last game" and with a hectic schedule ahead there was a cautious approach taken.

Head coach Andrew McDonald flagged yesterday that while there wouldn't be rotation for the sake of it, the fast bowlers could be managed. Pat Cummins had sat out the opening game against Oman with Ellis playing that fixture before being left out against England where the big three were back together.

Namibia have made three changes as they try and keep alive slim hopes of progressing. Opening batter Michael van Lingen, and pace bowlers Jack Brassell and Ben Shikongo come into the side. It means that Namibia have an extra bowling option in their XI with Malan Kruger having been left out. JP Kotze and Tangeni Lungameni are the others to make way.

Australia 1 David Warner, 2 Travis Head, 3 Mitchell Marsh (capt), 4 Glenn Maxwell, 5 Marcus Stonis, 6 Tim David, 7 Matthew Wade (wk), 8 Pat Cummins, 9 Nathan Ellis, 10 Adam Zampa, 11 Josh Hazlewood