24th Match, Group B (N), North Sound, June 11, 2024, ICC Men's T20 World Cup
Namibia FlagNamibia
(16/20 ov) 70/8
Australia FlagAustralia

Australia chose to field.

Current RR: 4.37
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 37/2 (7.40)
forecasterLive Forecast:NAM 91
Ellis in for Starc as Australia bowl first

Victory over Namibia will lock in a Super Eights spot for one of the form teams of the competition

Andrew McGlashan
12-Jun-2024 • 1 hr ago
1:37

Finch: I've seen enough to know Maxwell will be fine

Australia won the toss and decided to bowl against Namibia
Nathan Ellis has replaced Mitchell Starc as Australia look to secure their place in the Super Eights with victory over Namibia in Antigua.
Australia will chase for the first time in the tournament having set targets against Oman and England. Captain Mitchell Marsh said that Starc "didn't quite pull up from the last game" and with a hectic schedule ahead there was a cautious approach taken.
Head coach Andrew McDonald flagged yesterday that while there wouldn't be rotation for the sake of it, the fast bowlers could be managed. Pat Cummins had sat out the opening game against Oman with Ellis playing that fixture before being left out against England where the big three were back together.
Namibia have made three changes as they try and keep alive slim hopes of progressing. Opening batter Michael van Lingen, and pace bowlers Jack Brassell and Ben Shikongo come into the side. It means that Namibia have an extra bowling option in their XI with Malan Kruger having been left out. JP Kotze and Tangeni Lungameni are the others to make way.
Australia 1 David Warner, 2 Travis Head, 3 Mitchell Marsh (capt), 4 Glenn Maxwell, 5 Marcus Stonis, 6 Tim David, 7 Matthew Wade (wk), 8 Pat Cummins, 9 Nathan Ellis, 10 Adam Zampa, 11 Josh Hazlewood
Namibia 1 Michael van Lingen, 2 Nikolaas Davin, 3 Jan Frylinck, 4 Gerhard Erasmus (capt), 5 Zane Green (wk), 6 David Wiese, 7 Ruben Trumpelmann, 8 JJ Smit, 9 Bernard Scholtz, 10 Jack Brassell, 11 Ben Shikongo
NamibiaAustraliaNamibia vs AustraliaICC Men's T20 World Cup

Andrew McGlashan is a deputy editor at ESPNcricinfo

Namibia Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
M van Lingen
caught1010
N Davin
caught27
JN Frylinck
caught16
MG Erasmus
not out3641
JJ Smit
lbw39
ZE Green
lbw14
D Wiese
caught17
R Trumpelmann
caught77
BM Scholtz
bowled02
JT Brassell
not out23
Extras(b 4, lb 1, w 2)
Total70(8 wkts; 16 ovs)
ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Group A
TEAMMWLPTNRR
IND22041.455
USA22040.626
PAK31220.191
CAN3122-0.493
IRE2020-1.712
Group B
TEAMMWLPTNRR
SCOT32052.164
AUS22041.875
NAM2112-0.309
ENG2011-1.800
OMA3030-1.613
Group C
TEAMMWLPTNRR
AFG22045.225
WI22043.574
UGA3122-4.217
PNG2020-0.434
NZ1010-4.200
Group D
TEAMMWLPTNRR
SA33060.603
BAN21120.075
NED21120.024
NEP2011-0.539
SL3021-0.777
Full Table
