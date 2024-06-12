Stats: Adam Zampa's day out in Australia's record win
The legspinner became the first Australian to 100 wickets in men's T20Is during their big win against Namibia
86 Balls remaining when Australia reached their target of 73 runs. It is the second-biggest margin of win for any team in terms of balls to spare at the men's T20 World Cup. Sri Lanka's win against the Netherlands in 2014 was the previous biggest, as they chased down the target of 40 with 90 balls to spare.
2 Instances of a Full-Member team chasing a target within the powerplay in men's T20Is, including Australia against Namibia. The first such instance was by Sri Lanka, when they defeated Netherlands in the 2014 T20 World Cup.
72 Namibia's total against Australia is their lowest in men's T20Is. Their previous lowest was 96 all out against Sri Lanka in the 2021 T20 World Cup and against Netherlands during the T20 World Cup Qualifier in 2019.
1 Namibia's 72 all-out is also the lowest by any team against Australia in men's T20Is. Bangladesh's 73 all-out in the 2021 T20 World Cup in Dubai was the previous lowest.
100 Wickets for Adam Zampa in the T20Is. He is the first man to reach the milestone for Australia in this format. Zampa is the 15th bowler to take 100-plus wickets in men's T20Is and one of the six leg-spinners to do so. Zampa also became Australia's leading wicket-taker at the men's T20 World Cup, surpassing Mitchell Starc's 29 scalps.
5 Player-of-the-Match awards for Zampa in the men's T20 World Cup are the joint-second most. Virat Kohli tops with seven player-of-the-match awards, while Chris Gayle, Mahela Jayawardene and Shane Watson also have five.
17 Balls that Gerhard Erasmus needed to score his first run against Australia. These are the most balls a batter took to get off the mark in men's T20Is, where ball-by-ball data is available. Tanmay Mishra, whose first run came off the 16th ball he faced in a T20I against Pakistan in 2007, was the previous longest wait.
27 for 5 Namibia's score in the first ten overs is the second-lowest by any team at the men's T20 World Cup. Afghanistan's 26 for 8 against England in 2012 was the previous lowest.
8 Runs scored by Namibia between the third and ninth over of their innings. These are the fewest runs by any team in a men's T20 innings between the third and ninth over, where ball-by-ball data is available. Namibia batters played out 35 dot balls and took seven singles in those seven overs, while another run came off a leg-bye.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo