33rd Match, Group A, Lauderhill, June 15, 2024, ICC Men's T20 World Cup
Canada FlagCanada
India FlagIndia
Tomorrow
2:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Preview

Last chance for Kohli to find runs before India's Super Eight campaign

The weather in Lauderhill could severely impact the contest between Canada and India

Ashish Pant
14-Jun-2024 • 1 hr ago
Match details

Canada vs India
June 15, Lauderhill, Florida, 10.30am local time

Big picture: Rain threat in Florida

Canada are facing their toughest test of the T20 World Cup as India aim to go into the Super 8 stage with a clean sheet, but the fixture is at the mercy of the weather in Florida. Friday's game between USA and Ireland was washed out at the venue, and there's an 85% chance of rain on Saturday.
If the game does go ahead, India could test out their bench strength. They have played the same XI in their first three group games, but with qualification secure and no points advantage carried forward to the Super Eight, they could give the likes of Kuldeep Yadav or Sanju Samson some game time.
India's final group game is also Virat Kohli's last chance to find form before the more competitive Super Eight stage. Of all the batters itching to get out of New York, he is right up there. His move to the top of the order has yielded scores of 4, 1 and 0, and Kohli is not even among the top 150 run-scorers of the tournament. He does not have exceptional numbers in Florida, though: 63 runs in three innings at an average of 21.00.
With USA confirming their Super Eight berth from Group A along with India, Canada have been knocked out, having earned only two points from their first three games. They have been competitive at their first T20 World Cup though, having scored 194 in their opening game against USA and then securing a comfortable win against Ireland. They even gave Pakistan a scare, and will hope to sign off at their best against their most high-profile opponents.

Form guide: India on a roll

India WWWWW (last five matches, most recent first)
Canada LWLLL

In the spotlight: Aaron Johnson and Hardik Pandya

Despite making his T20I debut only in November 2022, Aaron Johnson is already Canada's second highest run-scorer. He had a tremendous start to his international career, scoring four fifties and one century in his first seven T20I innings, and has sustained his form. No other Canada batter has more runs than Johnson's 400 in 12 innings since the start of 2023. He is coming into this game on the back of a confident 52 against Pakistan.
Hardik Pandya has not had much to do with the bat, but has been an asset with the ball. He is India's joint highest wicket-taker so far in the competition, with seven wickets in three games, and has stifled batters in the middle overs. Hardik has hit those hard lengths and finished the New York leg with an economy of 5.41.

Team news: Will India give Kuldeep a go?

Canada's move to bring in Ravinderpal Singh for Dilpreet Bajwa did not work, with Ravinderpal out for a second-ball duck. They might go back to Bajwa against India.
Canada (probable XI): 1 Aaron Johnson, 2 Navneet Dhaliwal, 3 Pargat Singh, 4 Nicholas Kirton, 5 Shreyas Movva (wk), 6 Ravinderpal Singh/Dilpreet Bajwa, 7 Dilon Heyliger, 8 Saad Bin Zafar (capt), 9 Kaleem Sana, 10 Junaid Siddiqui, 11 Jeremy Gordon
India could rest one of their fast bowlers and bring in Kuldeep, whose wristspin might be required in the Super Eight stage in the West Indies.
India (probable XI): 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Virat Kohli, 3 Rishabh Pant (wk), 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Shivam Dube, 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Axar Patel, 9, 10, 11 Jasprit Bumrah/Mohammed Siraj/Kuldeep Yadav/Arshdeep Singh

Pitch and conditions: Rain alert

Thursday was dry but Friday was a washout in Lauderhill. The forecast for Saturday morning is not promising, with scattered thunderstorms predicted throughout the day.

Stats and trivia

  • Apart from West Indies, who play some international matches here, India have played the most T20Is (eight) in Lauderhill: five wins, two defeats and one washout.
  • Rohit Sharma is the top-scorer in T20Is at this venue: 196 runs, with two half-centuries in in five innings.
  • Arshdeep Singh has the second most T20I wickets in Lauderhill: seven in four innings, with an economy of 7.88.
  • Arshdeep has bowled six overs in the powerplay at this T20 World Cup and conceded just one boundary.
  • Out of the 56 overs India have bowled in the tournament, only nine have been delivered by spinners
  • Canada have never faced India in a T20I.
    • CanadaIndiaCanada vs IndiaICC Men's T20 World Cup

    Ashish Pant is a sub-editor with ESPNcricinfo

