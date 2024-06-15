Matches (6)
33rd Match, Group A, Lauderhill, June 15, 2024, ICC Men's T20 World Cup
Match abandoned without a ball bowled

Report

India and Canada split points in damp Lauderhill

India turn their attention to the Super Eight stage of the tournament now where they will face Afghanistan on Thursday

ESPNcricinfo staff
15-Jun-2024 • 1 hr ago
No cricket, no cry - the Indians can still play football on the wet ground, Canada vs India, T20 World Cup 2024, Lauderhill, June 15, 2024

No cricket, no cry - the Indians can still play football on the wet ground  •  ICC/Getty Images

The T20 World Cup 2024 game between India and Canada was called off due to wet outfield. There wasn't a lot of rain on the day - a passing drizzle - but the ground at Lauderhill had taken enough water on Friday when USA and Ireland had to settle for a point each as well for it to still be unfit for play.
There were two inspections by the umpires and the groundstaff worked hard for over three hours but nothing could be done to convince the officials that the outfield was safe enough.
India turn their attention to the Super Eight stage of the tournament now where they will face Afghanistan on Thursday. Canada's campaign, though, has come to an end, but it was a memorable one where they upset Ireland and can also look forward to an improved chance of making the 2026 T20 World Cup. Only one of the participating teams in the Americas regional qualifiers can go through to the World Cup. But now that USA are already through, Canada stand a stronger chance making it through the pathway.
Lauderhill is meant to host one more match at this T20 World Cup - Ireland vs Pakistan on Sunday. Both teams have already been eliminated from the tournament. There is forecast for rain in the morning which may once again affect the cricket.
