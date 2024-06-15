India and Canada split points in damp Lauderhill

There were two inspections by the umpires and the groundstaff worked hard for over three hours but nothing could be done to convince the officials that the outfield was safe enough.

India turn their attention to the Super Eight stage of the tournament now where they will face Afghanistan on Thursday. Canada's campaign, though, has come to an end, but it was a memorable one where they upset Ireland and can also look forward to an improved chance of making the 2026 T20 World Cup. Only one of the participating teams in the Americas regional qualifiers can go through to the World Cup. But now that USA are already through, Canada stand a stronger chance making it through the pathway.