Pakistan and Ireland await a damp finish in Florida

This is almost certainlyfinal international match. Controversially brought back into the side, he has failed to provide the stardust Pakistan believed he would bring when they persuaded him to rescind his international retirement. His performances with the ball have been solid, if unspectacular, with no batting contribution of any heft, a point his innings during Pakistan's chase against India painfully underscored. His statement before the tournament that "no one remembers semi-finalists and finalists, people remember champions" has aged like milk after Pakistan's earliest T20 World Cup exit, but at this point, a game to remember as he signs off is the best consolation he can ask for.