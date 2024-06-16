Pakistan bowl in final group match against Ireland

Toss Pakistan chose to bowl against Ireland

Pakistan won the toss and chose to bowl against Ireland in Lauderhill, where the weather had finally improved to allow some play after three washed-out matches in four days this week. It will be the first and only T20 World Cup game in Florida this tournament.

In the final game of the T20 World Cup for both sides, Babar Azam's side made one change to the XI, bringing in fast bowler Abbas Afridi for his first game of the tournament in place of Naseem Shah. Ireland also make one change, with Ben White coming in for Craig Young.

Pakistan and Ireland's chances of progressing to the Super Eight stage ended when the washout between USA and Ireland in Florida confirmed the hosts' progress. Pakistan have only one win so far, against Canada, having lost to USA and India. Ireland don't have a win yet, with defeats to India and Canada in both their completed fixtures.

Pakistan: 1 Mohammad Rizwan (wk) 2 Saim Ayub 3 Babar Azam (capt) 4 Fakhar Zaman 5 Usman Khan 6 Shadab Khan 7 Imad Wasim 8 Abbas Afridi 9 Shaheen Afridi 10 Haris Rauf 11 Mohammad Amir