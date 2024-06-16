Matches (12)
T20 World Cup (2)
IND v SA [W] (1)
T20 Blast (6)
CE Cup (3)
Live
36th Match, Group A, Lauderhill, June 16, 2024, ICC Men's T20 World Cup
Ireland FlagIreland
106/9
Pakistan FlagPakistan
(2.3/20 ov, T:107) 7/0

Pakistan need 100 runs in 105 balls.

Current RR: 2.80
 • Required RR: 5.71
forecasterWin Probability:PAK 94.54%IRE 5.46%
Report

Pakistan bowl in final group match against Ireland

Pakistan made one change to their side, replacing Naseem Shah with Abbas Afridi

Danyal Rasool
Danyal Rasool
16-Jun-2024 • 2 hrs ago
1:01

Mumtaz: Pakistan's early exit 'not a shock'

Toss Pakistan chose to bowl against Ireland
Pakistan won the toss and chose to bowl against Ireland in Lauderhill, where the weather had finally improved to allow some play after three washed-out matches in four days this week. It will be the first and only T20 World Cup game in Florida this tournament.
In the final game of the T20 World Cup for both sides, Babar Azam's side made one change to the XI, bringing in fast bowler Abbas Afridi for his first game of the tournament in place of Naseem Shah. Ireland also make one change, with Ben White coming in for Craig Young.
Pakistan and Ireland's chances of progressing to the Super Eight stage ended when the washout between USA and Ireland in Florida confirmed the hosts' progress. Pakistan have only one win so far, against Canada, having lost to USA and India. Ireland don't have a win yet, with defeats to India and Canada in both their completed fixtures.
Pakistan: 1 Mohammad Rizwan (wk) 2 Saim Ayub 3 Babar Azam (capt) 4 Fakhar Zaman 5 Usman Khan 6 Shadab Khan 7 Imad Wasim 8 Abbas Afridi 9 Shaheen Afridi 10 Haris Rauf 11 Mohammad Amir
Ireland: 1 Andy Balbirnie 2 Paul Stirling (capt) 3 Lorcan Tucker (wk) 4 Harry Tector 5 Curtis Campher 6 George Dockrell 7 Gareth Delany 8 Mark Adair 9 Barry McCarthy 10 Josh Little 11 Ben White
IrelandPakistanIreland vs PakistanICC Men's T20 World Cup

Danyal Rasool is ESPNcricinfo's Pakistan correspondent. @Danny61000

Win Probability
PAK 94.54%
IREPAK
100%50%100%IRE InningsPAK Innings

Current Over 3 • PAK 7/0

PAK needed 100 runs from 105 balls
Pakistan Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
Mohammad Rizwan
not out57
Saim Ayub
not out28
Total7(0 wkts; 2.3 ovs)
ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Group A
TEAMMWLPTNRR
IND43071.137
USA42150.127
CAN4123-0.493
PAK31220.191
IRE3021-1.712
Group B
TEAMMWLPTNRR
AUS44082.791
ENG42153.611
SCOT42151.255
NAM4132-2.585
OMA4040-3.062
Group C
TEAMMWLPTNRR
AFG33064.230
WI33062.596
NZ3122-0.241
UGA4132-4.510
PNG3030-0.886
Group D
TEAMMWLPTNRR
SA44080.470
BAN32140.478
NED3122-0.408
NEP3021-0.293
SL3021-0.777
