ABANDONED
23rd Match, Group D (N), Lauderhill, June 11, 2024, ICC Men's T20 World Cup
Match abandoned without a ball bowled

Washout puts Sri Lanka on brink of exit; Nepal hurt by result too but SA confirm Super Eights spot

Sri Lanka now rely on other results, including a washout, for any hope of qualification. Nepal's road gets tougher with South Africa up next

Sreshth Shah
Sreshth Shah
12-Jun-2024 • 55 mins ago
Sri Lanka and Nepal had to share points from the washout, Nepal vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2024, Lauderhill, June 11, 2024

Sri Lanka and Nepal had to share points from the washout  •  ICC/Getty Images

Sri Lanka vs Nepal
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
Sri Lanka and Nepal came to Lauderhill searching for their first wins, hoping to put their T20 World Cup 2024 on track. However incessant rain, heavy enough to trigger flash-flood alerts for local residents, left both teams splitting one point apiece. That means Sri Lanka are almost certainly out of Super Eight contention while Nepal's chances of qualification also took a hit. South Africa, currently Group D toppers, were confirmed a place in the Super Eights.
For Sri Lanka to now qualify, they first need to hope the Bangladesh v Netherlands fixture on June 13 in Bridgetown is a washout, and then defeat Netherlands in their last group-stage game on June 16. They also need South Africa to beat Nepal by a big margin on June 14, and then for Nepal to beat Bangladesh by a small margin on June 16.
Nepal could still qualify if they complete big wins against South Africa and Bangladesh in their last two games, and if Netherlands don't win both their remaining matches.
However, the Lauderhill weather now puts upcoming games at the venue under the scanner. The venue is set to host three Group A games, featuring India, Pakistan, Canada, USA and Ireland (twice) between June 14 and June 16, while rain is forecast for the week.
Sreshth Shah is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo. @sreshthx

