Scenarios: How can Pakistan, England, Sri Lanka, New Zealand still qualify?

Winning all their remaining games may not be enough and a washout will pour water on their chances

The first leg of league games of the T20 World Cup 2024 have thrown up some upsets and a case of split points due to rain, which has left one of the favourites in each group with plenty to do to qualify for the Super Eights. Here is a look at the possibilities in each group.

Do Pakistan still have a realistic chance of qualifying?

Assuming India qualify (they have games left against USA and Canada), there will be only one other place up for grabs in group A. To stay in the hunt, Pakistan will obviously need to win their last two (vs Canada and Ireland) and hope that USA lose theirs (vs India and Ireland). If that happens, Pakistan will have a good chance of qualifying as they aren't that far behind on net run rate. That's because their two losses were extremely close, with one being a tie in regular time. That, in fact, is the one positive for Pakistan in what has been a shambolic tournament so far.

If USA lose their two remaining games by a combined total of 18 runs, Pakistan will only have to win their last two matches by a combined total of 10 runs to go past USA on net run rate (assuming first-innings totals of 140). In other words, if USA lose two and Pakistan win two, it's very likely that Pakistan will finish second.

Also, assuming Pakistan beat Canada and USA lose to India, the two key games which will decide the group will both involve Ireland - they play USA on Friday and Pakistan on Sunday. If they win both by sizeable margins - which looks admittedly unlikely given their current form - they could be in the mix as well with four points.

What do England need to do to qualify?

Like in group A, there is one team sitting comfortably in group B, Australia, while England are in a position similar to Pakistan's: they need to win their last two, and hope that Scotland lose their last game, against Australia on June 15. The task is a bit tougher for England, though, as they have far more catching up to do on NRR: Scotland are on 2.164, thanks largely to their win with 41 balls to spare against Oman , while England are on -1.8.

If Scotland lose to Australia by 20 runs (say, chasing 161), England will have to win their last two games, against Oman and Namibia, by a combined margin of at least 94 runs to go ahead of Scotland on run rate. Equally importantly, England will be praying for clear weather which will give them the opportunity to stack up the points and the victory margins because another washout will knock them out.

Do Sri Lanka still have a realistic chance?

Sri Lanka's narrow loss to Bangladesh has dented their qualification chances • ICC/Getty Images

Bangladesh's defeat to South Africa is good news for Sri Lanka, but for it to benefit them, Sri Lanka will have to win their two remaining matches - against Nepal and Netherlands - and hope that Bangladesh lose at least one of their two remaining matches, also against the same teams.

If Sri Lanka score 160 in each of their last two games and win by 20 runs, their NRR will lift to 0.074, which is only marginally below Bangladesh's current 0.075. If Bangladesh win one and lose one of their two remaining matches by similar margins, their rate will remain close to where it currently is. However, if their win margin is bigger than the defeat, then Sri Lanka's task will get tougher.

This group also has giantkillers Netherlands, who are currently on two points from two games with an NRR of 0.024, with matches to come against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. One more win could put them in the mix as well.

How badly have New Zealand's chances been dented by their defeat to Afghanistan

Not only did New Zealand lose , but they also did so by a whopping margin of 84 runs, which means their NRR is languishing at -4.2. Afghanistan, meanwhile, have won their two matches by a combined margin of 209 runs, which has lifted their run rate to 5.225. Both West Indies and Afghanistan have beaten Uganda by over 120 runs.