RESULT
31st Match, Group D (N), Kingstown, June 14, 2024, ICC Men's T20 World Cup
South Africa FlagSouth Africa
115/7
Nepal FlagNepal
(20 ov, T:116) 114/7

South Africa won by 1 run

Player Of The Match
4/19
tabraiz-shamsi
Cricinfo's MVP
116.07 ptsImpact List
tabraiz-shamsi
Report

Lamichhane returns as Nepal bowl; Shamsi replaces Maharaj for South Africa

Nepal captain Rohit Paudel is expecting dew in the second innings, while Markram said South Africa would have batted anyway

Madushka Balasuriya
14-Jun-2024 • 3 hrs ago
Sandeep Lamichhane warms up for the match, Nepal vs South Africa, Men's T20 World Cup, Kingstown, June 14, 2024

Sandeep Lamichhane is set to play his first match of the campaign  •  ICC/Getty Images

Nepal chose to bowl against South Africa
Nepal won the toss and elected to bowl against South Africa in the Group D fixture in Kingstown.
Nepal skipper Rohit Paudel said he was expecting dew and thus felt the decision to chase would benefit their batters. Aiden Markram said South Africa would have batted first in any case, so as to allow their batters to get some time in the middle.
South Africa have made one change with Keshav Maharaj making way Tabraiz Shamsi. Nepal meanwhile welcome Sandeep Lamichhane back into the side, having played their last game 10 days ago.
As for the pitch and conditions, the square boundaries are 61 and 67 metres, while the shortest boundary is 58 metres in the V behind the batter. The wicket has some grass, which should assist spin and seam but with runs have been scored on this pitch already so a par score might be around 160.
In terms of group permutations and what's riding on this game, South Africa have already qualified and will be looking to make it four wins from four. Nepal meanwhile are still in with a chance of qualifying, so victory is a must to keep their slim qualification hopes alive.
South Africa: 1 Quinton de Kock (wk), 2 Reeza Hendricks, 3 Aiden Markram (capt), 4 Tristan Stubbs, 5 Heinrich Klaasen, 6 David Miller, 7 Marco Jansen, 8 Tabraiz Shamsi, 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Ottneil Baartman, 11 Anrich Nortje
Nepal: 1 Kushal Bhurtel, 2 Aasif Sheikh (wk), 3 Anil Sah, 4 Rohit Paudel (Capt), 5 Kushal Malla, 6 Dipendra Singh Airee, 7 Sompal Kami, 8 Gulshan Jha, 9 Karan KC, 10 Sandeep Lamichhane, 11 Abinash Bohara
NepalSouth AfricaSouth Africa vs NepalICC Men's T20 World Cup

Over 20 • NEP 114/7

Gulsan Jha run out (†de Kock/Klaasen) 6 (6b 1x4 0x6 13m) SR: 100
W
South Africa won by 1 run
Nepal Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
K Bhurtel
bowled1321
Aasif Sheikh
bowled4249
RK Paudel
bowled02
AK Sah
caught2724
DS Airee
caught611
Kushal Malla
bowled13
Gulsan Jha
run out66
Sompal Kami
not out84
Extras(b 4, lb 3, w 4)
Total114(7 wkts; 20 ovs)
ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Group A
TEAMMWLPTNRR
IND33061.137
USA42150.127
PAK31220.191
CAN3122-0.493
IRE3021-1.712
Group B
TEAMMWLPTNRR
AUS33063.580
SCOT32052.164
ENG31133.081
NAM3122-2.098
OMA4040-3.062
Group C
TEAMMWLPTNRR
AFG33064.230
WI33062.596
NZ3122-0.241
UGA4132-4.510
PNG3030-0.886
Group D
TEAMMWLPTNRR
SA44080.470
BAN32140.478
NED3122-0.408
NEP3021-0.293
SL3021-0.777
Full Table