Lamichhane returns as Nepal bowl; Shamsi replaces Maharaj for South Africa

Nepal captain Rohit Paudel is expecting dew in the second innings, while Markram said South Africa would have batted anyway

Sandeep Lamichhane is set to play his first match of the campaign • ICC/Getty Images

Nepal chose to bowl against South Africa

Nepal skipper Rohit Paudel said he was expecting dew and thus felt the decision to chase would benefit their batters. Aiden Markram said South Africa would have batted first in any case, so as to allow their batters to get some time in the middle.

South Africa have made one change with Keshav Maharaj making way Tabraiz Shamsi. Nepal meanwhile welcome Sandeep Lamichhane back into the side, having played their last game 10 days ago.

As for the pitch and conditions, the square boundaries are 61 and 67 metres, while the shortest boundary is 58 metres in the V behind the batter. The wicket has some grass, which should assist spin and seam but with runs have been scored on this pitch already so a par score might be around 160.

In terms of group permutations and what's riding on this game, South Africa have already qualified and will be looking to make it four wins from four. Nepal meanwhile are still in with a chance of qualifying, so victory is a must to keep their slim qualification hopes alive.

South Africa: 1 Quinton de Kock (wk), 2 Reeza Hendricks, 3 Aiden Markram (capt), 4 Tristan Stubbs, 5 Heinrich Klaasen, 6 David Miller, 7 Marco Jansen, 8 Tabraiz Shamsi, 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Ottneil Baartman, 11 Anrich Nortje