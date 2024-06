South Africa target four-in-four with Nepal preparing for Kingstown party

The one aspect of South Africa's game that needs improving is the performance of the, who have collectively scored just 61 runs from nine trips to the crease. That may be due to the difficulties of the New York surfaces, where they played all their matches, and could change if conditions are less tricky in the Caribbean. Still, Quinton de Kock , who is likely playing his last international event, Reeza Hendricks , who was overlooked in 2022 and may feel the pressure to prove why that was the wrong decision, and Aiden Markram , who is captaining, will want to do better. De Kock and Markram have both made some starts but Hendricks is particularly short of runs. With Ryan Rickelton in the squad, he will know he has some competition.