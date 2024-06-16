Matches (14)
T20 World Cup (4)
IND v SA [W] (1)
T20 Blast (6)
CE Cup (3)
39th Match, Group C, Tarouba, June 17, 2024, ICC Men's T20 World Cup
PrevNext
New Zealand FlagNew Zealand
Papua New Guinea FlagPapua New Guinea
Tomorrow
2:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Preview
Stats
News
Squads
Table
Preview

Can PNG spoil Boult's T20 World Cup farewell plan?

PNG gave West Indies a near-scare in their opening game and will hope to go one better against a demoralised New Zealand side

Sruthi Ravindranath
Sruthi Ravindranath
16-Jun-2024 • 2 hrs ago
Trent Boult celebrates with Devon Conway, New Zealand vs Uganda, Men's T20 World Cup, Tarouba, June 14, 2024

Trent Boult has already said this will be his last T20 World Cup  •  ICC via Getty Images

Match details

New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea
June 17, Tarouba, 10.30am local time

Big picture: New Zealand look to end with a bang

Is it one last time for New Zealand's golden generation in T20Is? They only have three players under 30 in their side. None of their senior batters have come to the fore in the tournament so far. Trent Boult, well, has been Trent Boult-ing, but he's confirmed this will be his last T20 World Cup.
Though Kane Williamson believes it may not be the end of the road yet for many seniors, New Zealand bowing out of the tournament early will make them rethink the future.
They did come together to show their prowess against Uganda in the last game, rolling them over for 40. Though all of their bowlers made a mark, their batting unit, one of their biggest letdowns this tournament, did not get much time in the middle. The win also came a bit too late, their fate already sealed: they will not be heading to the knockout stage of a men's World Cup for the first time since 2014.
Papua New Guinea, meanwhile, will be exiting with different emotions. They gave co-hosts West Indies a near-scare in the first game. Their spinners bowled superbly in that game. Their fast-bowling unit has been impressive. This will be the first time these teams come up against each other. Can PNG's bowlers challenge New Zealand's demoralised batting unit?

Form guide

New Zealand WLLLW (last five matches, most recent first)
PNG LLLLW

In the spotlight: Glenn Phillips and Alei Nao

No New Zealand player is among the top 40 run-scorers at this year's T20 World Cup. At No. 43 is Glenn Phillips with 58 runs in two innings. He top scored with a run-a-ball 18 against the unplayable Afghanistan bowling unit in the first game and followed it up with 40 against West Indies. He came in at No. 6 and counterattacked, hitting three fours and two sixes in his 33-ball stay, after yet another top-order collapse but his knock went in vain. He's been one of the positives in New Zealand's dull tournament.
Alei Nao has been the pick of the bowlers for PNG. The 30-year old seamer struck with his very first delivery at this T20 World Cup, removing West Indies' Johnson Charles for a duck in Providence. He has been excellent for PNG with the new ball and has taken a wicket in the powerplay in all three games. Nao has taken four wickets at an economy of 5.10 so far.

Team news: No major changes

PNG brought in left-arm quick Semo Kamea for Charles Amini in the last game against Afghanistan. Both teams are likely to go with the same playing XI barring any injury concerns.
New Zealand possible XI: 1 Finn Allen, 2 Devon Conway (wk), 3 Kane Williamson (capt), 4 Rachin Ravindra, 5 Daryl Mitchell, 6 Glenn Phillips, 7 James Neesham, 8 Mitchell Santner, 9 Tim Southee, 10 Lockie Ferguson, 11 Trent Boult
Papua New Guinea possible XI: 1 Assad Vala (capt), 2 Tony Ura, 3 Sese Bau, 4 Lega Siaka, 5 Hiri Hiri, 6 Kiplin Doriga (wk), 7 Chad Soper, 8 Norman Vanua, 9 Alei Nao, 10 John Kariko, 11 Semo Kamea

Pitch and conditions: Batters beware

The pitches at the Brian Lara Stadium have not been too conducive to batting. The fast bowlers have had a bit of help with the new ball, while the spinners have found some turn. It is expected to be partly cloudy in the morning, and thunderstorms can be expected in spots throughout the day.

Stats that matter: NZ's batting woes

  • New Zealand have the best economy rate of 4.22 in the powerplay in the T20 World Cup 2024
  • PNG have scored at a run rate of 5.22 this tournament, the third-lowest behind Uganda and Sri Lanka
  • New Zealand have the second-lowest batting average (12.60) among Full Member nations at this T20 World Cup behind Ireland
Trent BoultKane WilliamsonGlenn PhillipsAlei NaoPapua New GuineaNew ZealandNew Zealand vs P.N.G.ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Sruthi Ravindranath is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo

Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Group A
TEAMMWLPTNRR
IND43071.137
USA42150.127
PAK42240.294
CAN4123-0.493
IRE4031-1.293
Group B
TEAMMWLPTNRR
AUS44082.791
ENG42153.611
SCOT42151.255
NAM4132-2.585
OMA4040-3.062
Group C
TEAMMWLPTNRR
AFG33064.230
WI33062.596
NZ3122-0.241
UGA4132-4.510
PNG3030-0.886
Group D
TEAMMWLPTNRR
SA44080.470
BAN32140.478
NED3122-0.408
NEP3021-0.293
SL3021-0.777
Full Table