Can PNG spoil Boult's T20 World Cup farewell plan?

No New Zealand player is among the top 40 run-scorers at this year's T20 World Cup. At No. 43 iswith 58 runs in two innings. He top scored with a run-a-ball 18 against the unplayable Afghanistan bowling unit in the first game and followed it up with 40 against West Indies. He came in at No. 6 and counterattacked, hitting three fours and two sixes in his 33-ball stay, after yet another top-order collapse but his knock went in vain. He's been one of the positives in New Zealand's dull tournament.