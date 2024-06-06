Matches (7)
9th Match, Group C (N), Providence, June 05, 2024, ICC Men's T20 World Cup
Papua New Guinea FlagPapua New Guinea
(19.1/20 ov) 77
Uganda FlagUganda

Uganda chose to field.

Current RR: 4.01
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 23/4 (4.60)
forecasterWin Probability:PNG 2.33%UGA 97.67%
Uganda opt to bowl against PNG in search of first T20 World Cup win

Uganda made three changes which included picking the 43-year-old Frank Nsubuga

Mohammad Isam
Mohammad Isam
05-Jun-2024 • 1 hr ago
Cosmas Kyewuta celebrates a wicket with his team-mates, Afghanistan vs Uganda, T20 World Cup 2024, Providence, June 3, 2024

Some of the Uganda quicks had impressed with their pace on World Cup debut  •  ICC via Getty Images

Uganda captain Brian Masaba decided to bowl against Papua New Guinea in their Group C match of the T20 World Cup 2024 in Providence, Guyana.
PNG brought in pace bowler Norman Vanua to replace Kabua Morea. Uganda made three changes. They dropped Ronak Patel, Henry Ssenyondo and Bilal Hassun to bring in Kenneth Waiswa, Juma Miyagi and 43-year-old Frank Nsubuga, the oldest player in the competition.
PNG, appearing in their second T20 World Cup, jolted co-hosts West Indies in their opening game in this group, pushing them to score 40 runs in the last four overs. Roston Chase and Andre Russell got West Indies home but it was a decent fight from PNG.
No. 4 Sese Bau made a slick half-century before captain Assad Vala led the bowling effort that left West Indies in trouble.
First timers Uganda, however, didn't make such a good start, as Afghanistan crushed them by 125 runs on their World Cup debut.
In the ICC T20I team rankings, PNG are at No. 20, while Uganda are two places below.
Papua New Guinea: 1 Tony Ura, 2 Assad Vala (capt), 3 Lega Siaka,4 Sese Bau, 5 Hiri Hiri, 6 Charles Amini, 7 Kiplin Doriga (wk), 8 Chad Soper, 9 Norman Vanua, 10 Alei Nao, 11 John Kariko
Uganda: 1 Roger Mukasa, 2 Simon Ssesazi (wk), 3 Robinson Obuya, 4 Riazat Shah, 5 Dinesh Nakrani, 6 Kenneth Waiswa, 7 Alpesh Ramjani, 8 Brian Masaba (capt), 9 Juma Miyaji, 10 Cosmas Kyewuta, 11 Frank Nsubuga
UgandaPapua New GuineaP.N.G. vs UgandaICC Men's T20 World Cup

Mohammad Isam is ESPNcricinfo's Bangladesh correspondent. @isam84

Win Probability
UGA 97.67%
PNGUGA
100%50%100%PNG InningsUGA Innings

Current Over 20 • PNG 77/10

Norman Vanua c †Ssesazi b Kyewuta 5 (10b 0x4 0x6) SR: 50
W
Live Forecast: PNG 77
P.N.G. Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
A Vala
lbw02
TP Ura
caught16
S Bau
caught59
L Siaka
run out1217
H Hiri
lbw1519
CJA Amini
bowled514
K Doriga
lbw1220
CA Soper
bowled411
N Vanua
caught510
A Nao
bowled56
J Kariko
not out02
Extras(b 4, lb 8, nb 1)
Total77(10 wkts; 19.1 ovs)
<1 / 3>

ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Group A
TEAMMWLPTNRR
IND11023.065
USA11021.451
CAN1010-1.451
IRE1010-3.065
PAK-----
Group B
TEAMMWLPTNRR
NAM11020.000
SCOT10010.000
ENG10010.000
OMA10100.000
AUS-----
Group C
TEAMMWLPTNRR
AFG11026.250
WI11020.411
PNG1010-0.411
UGA1010-6.250
NZ-----
Group D
TEAMMWLPTNRR
SA11021.048
NED11020.539
NEP1010-0.539
SL1010-1.048
BAN-----
Full Table
