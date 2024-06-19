Live report - T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight - USA vs South Africa in North Sound, Antigua

All the talk has been about Anrich Nortje's comeback, after questions over his inclusion in the squad in the first place, but the star of the show for me has been Ottneil Baartman, who has shown the quality South Africans so often lack in big tournaments: temperament. He defended 10 off the final over against Nepal and arguably more importantly (because South Africa were through irrespective of that result), gave away only 7 runs in the penultimate over against Bangladesh the game before. Calm under pressure is one thing but consider that Baartman had never been out of South Africa before this trip, nevermind playing a match away from home, and it's a whole different calm under a whole different kind of pressure.