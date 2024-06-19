Matches (7)
41st Match, Super Eights, Group 2, North Sound, June 19, 2024, ICC Men's T20 World Cup
South Africa FlagSouth Africa
United States of America FlagUnited States of America
Today, 2:30 PM
Updated 13 mins ago • Published Today

Live report - T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight - USA vs South Africa in North Sound, Antigua

By Firdose Moonda

South Africa's Star So Far

All the talk has been about Anrich Nortje's comeback, after questions over his inclusion in the squad in the first place, but the star of the show for me has been Ottneil Baartman, who has shown the quality South Africans so often lack in big tournaments: temperament. He defended 10 off the final over against Nepal and arguably more importantly (because South Africa were through irrespective of that result), gave away only 7 runs in the penultimate over against Bangladesh the game before. Calm under pressure is one thing but consider that Baartman had never been out of South Africa before this trip, nevermind playing a match away from home, and it's a whole different calm under a whole different kind of pressure.
He is also the South African seam bowler with the best economy rate: 4.18 and he is doing it all for the people back home in Oudtshoorn in the Western Cape. At least, it's a decent hour for his family to tune it, with the match kicking off at 4.30pm South Africa time, so there won't need to be a sleepless night. Read more here.

And then there were Eight

Hello everybody, and welcome aboard for Round 2 of the T20 World Cup or what's been called... the Business End.
There are 12 matches to be played in this round and will decide which four teams will make it to the semi-finals and ultimately, who will lift the trophy. But already, there have been big some winners and we have to start with the co-hosts, USA. If anyone had said 18 days ago, when this event started, that they would advance from the group stage, we might all have had a little giggle but here. they. are. Dancing with the big dogs, as they say. They've already automatically qualified for the 2026 tournament too.
This will be an interesting week for them as they take on two former champions (one of whom is the current holder - England) but before any of that, they're up against South Africa, who are unbeaten thus far. Aiden Markram was South Africa's under-19 captain when they won the age-group World Cup 10 years ago and he may think his time has come. Do you?
All Match News

All the news and updates, stats and analysis, colour and buzz from USA vs South Africa, right here

Nortje: 'It was my decision to play when I can and am ready, rather than playing every series'

The South Africa quick on his injury setbacks, a difficult IPL 2024, turning down a CSA contract, and more

Finally on the big stage, Baartman soaks up the pressure and shines

He had to wait his turn a long time, almost gave up on cricket, then came the SA20... Now, at the T20 World Cup, he's holding his nerve to keep South Africa winning

Unbeaten South Africa in front as USA hope for more magic

Both teams will be looking forward to playing in North Sound after batting was a struggle in the games in America

ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Group A
TEAMMWLPTNRR
IND43071.137
USA42150.127
PAK42240.294
CAN4123-0.493
IRE4031-1.293
Group B
TEAMMWLPTNRR
AUS44082.791
ENG42153.611
SCOT42151.255
NAM4132-2.585
OMA4040-3.062
Group C
TEAMMWLPTNRR
WI44083.257
AFG43161.835
NZ42240.415
UGA4132-4.510
PNG4040-1.268
Group D
TEAMMWLPTNRR
SA44080.470
BAN43160.616
SL41230.863
NED4132-1.358
NEP4031-0.542
Super Eights, Group 1
TEAMMWLPTNRR
AFG-----
AUS-----
BAN-----
IND-----
Super Eights, Group 2
TEAMMWLPTNRR
ENG-----
SA-----
USA-----
WI-----
