Live report - T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight - USA vs South Africa in North Sound, Antigua

Live report - T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight - USA vs South Africa in North Sound, AntiguaBy Firdose Moonda
South Africa's Star So Far
All the talk has been about Anrich Nortje's comeback, after questions over his inclusion in the squad in the first place, but the star of the show for me has been Ottneil Baartman, who has shown the quality South Africans so often lack in big tournaments: temperament. He defended 10 off the final over against Nepal and arguably more importantly (because South Africa were through irrespective of that result), gave away only 7 runs in the penultimate over against Bangladesh the game before. Calm under pressure is one thing but consider that Baartman had never been out of South Africa before this trip, nevermind playing a match away from home, and it's a whole different calm under a whole different kind of pressure.
He is also the South African seam bowler with the best economy rate: 4.18 and he is doing it all for the people back home in Oudtshoorn in the Western Cape. At least, it's a decent hour for his family to tune it, with the match kicking off at 4.30pm South Africa time, so there won't need to be a sleepless night. Read more here.
And then there were Eight
Hello everybody, and welcome aboard for Round 2 of the T20 World Cup or what's been called... the Business End.
There are 12 matches to be played in this round and will decide which four teams will make it to the semi-finals and ultimately, who will lift the trophy. But already, there have been big some winners and we have to start with the co-hosts, USA. If anyone had said 18 days ago, when this event started, that they would advance from the group stage, we might all have had a little giggle but here. they. are. Dancing with the big dogs, as they say. They've already automatically qualified for the 2026 tournament too.
This will be an interesting week for them as they take on two former champions (one of whom is the current holder - England) but before any of that, they're up against South Africa, who are unbeaten thus far. Aiden Markram was South Africa's under-19 captain when they won the age-group World Cup 10 years ago and he may think his time has come. Do you?
