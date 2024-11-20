Matches (13)
Saudi Arabia vs U.A.E., 6th Match at Doha, T20 World Cup Asia QLF B, Nov 20 2024 - Live Cricket Score

6th Match, Doha, November 20, 2024, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier B
Saudi Arabia FlagSaudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates FlagUnited Arab Emirates
Today, 10:30 AM
3h:51m
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 09:40
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Abdul Waheed
9 M • 348 Runs • 49.71 Avg • 164.92 SR
Waji Ul Hassan
10 M • 231 Runs • 28.88 Avg • 146.2 SR
Muhammad Waseem
10 M • 474 Runs • 52.67 Avg • 176.2 SR
A Sharafu
9 M • 344 Runs • 49.14 Avg • 157.79 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Usman Najeeb
9 M • 17 Wkts • 7.98 Econ • 10.52 SR
Usman Khalid
8 M • 11 Wkts • 5.75 Econ • 10.9 SR
Aayan Afzal Khan
8 M • 12 Wkts • 6.27 Econ • 15 SR
Basil Hameed
8 M • 11 Wkts • 7.02 Econ • 12.27 SR
Head to headLast 2 Matches
Playing XI
Match details
West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha
Tossno toss
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberT20I no. 2966
Match days20 November 2024 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
Afghanistan
Izatullah Safi
Qatar
Shivani Mishra
Reserve Umpire
Nepal
Buddhi Pradhan
Match Referee
Pakistan
Ali Naqvi
ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier B

TeamMWLPT
UAE1102
BHR1102
QAT1102
BHU1010
THA1010
KSA1010
CAM----
