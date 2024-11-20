Saudi Arabia vs U.A.E., 6th Match at Doha, T20 World Cup Asia QLF B, Nov 20 2024 - Live Cricket Score
6th Match, Doha, November 20, 2024, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier B
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Saudi Arabia
L
W
L
L
L
U.A.E.
W
L
W
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 09:40
batters to watch(Recent stats)
KSA9 M • 348 Runs • 49.71 Avg • 164.92 SR
KSA10 M • 231 Runs • 28.88 Avg • 146.2 SR
UAE10 M • 474 Runs • 52.67 Avg • 176.2 SR
UAE9 M • 344 Runs • 49.14 Avg • 157.79 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
KSA9 M • 17 Wkts • 7.98 Econ • 10.52 SR
KSA8 M • 11 Wkts • 5.75 Econ • 10.9 SR
8 M • 12 Wkts • 6.27 Econ • 15 SR
UAE8 M • 11 Wkts • 7.02 Econ • 12.27 SR
Head to headLast 2 Matches
Playing XI
KSA
UAE
Player
Role
|Opening Batter
Match details
|West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha
|Toss
|no toss
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|T20I no. 2966
|Match days
|20 November 2024 - day (20-over match)
|Umpires
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee