October 11 at the World Cup: Australia enter Dubai with eye on semi-final spot

Australia have stood up to their champion billing and are currently on a hot streak of 13 straight wins in T20 World Cups since 2020. They have beaten Pakistan 13 times in T20Is and have never lost a game. Another win will all but confirm their spot in the semi-finals. Dubai could be a welcome change in venue for Australia, after playing both their games in Sharjah where the pitch and outfield were slow. Grace Harris, who replaced Darcie Brown against New Zealand, might have to make way for the pacer as Australia bat deep.