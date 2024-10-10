October 11 at the World Cup: Australia enter Dubai with eye on semi-final spot
Pakistan will be captained by Muneeba Ali with Fatima Sana likely out
Australia vs PakistanDubai, 6pm local time
Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (capt & wk), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham
Pakistan squad: Muneeba Ali (capt & wk), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan, Fatima Sana (unlikely starter)
Tournament form guide: Table-toppers Australia are coming off of big wins against Sri Lanka (by six wickets) and New Zealand (by 60 runs) and are the only unbeaten team in Group A. Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by six wickets in their tournament opener and lost to India in Dubai and currently third on the table.
News brief: A personal tragedy has all but taken out chances of Pakistan captain Fatima Sana playing on Friday. With her departure to Karachi, Muneeba Ali is expected to fill in the role. Diana Baig - if fit to play - could replace her. But Sana's shoes will be tough to fill as she is the joint-highest wicket-taker for Pakistan so far and her strike rate of 153.57 is by far the highest within the side. Despite the batters' willingness to be aggressive, they have put up totals of 116 and 105 for 8 and will have to push past that if they are to challenge Australia.
Australia have stood up to their champion billing and are currently on a hot streak of 13 straight wins in T20 World Cups since 2020. They have beaten Pakistan 13 times in T20Is and have never lost a game. Another win will all but confirm their spot in the semi-finals. Dubai could be a welcome change in venue for Australia, after playing both their games in Sharjah where the pitch and outfield were slow. Grace Harris, who replaced Darcie Brown against New Zealand, might have to make way for the pacer as Australia bat deep.
Player to watch: Nida Dar is the only Pakistan batter to have gone past 20 in both games this tournament. She is the stabilising force at No. 5. She bowled just under five overs and has gone at an economy of 4.55 but is yet to pick up a wicket, something she would like to change against Australia. Beth Mooney's forties in both games at Sharjah took Australia home in a modest chase and set the platform to post the highest total in the venue so far this tournament. A friendlier pitch in Dubai will add to the run tally and raise her boundary count if she can get off to another start.
Ekanth is a sub-editor with ESPNcricinfo