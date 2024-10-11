Matches (27)
14th Match, Group A (N), Dubai (DICS), October 11, 2024, ICC Women's T20 World Cup
Australia add Vlaeminck to XI and choose to field against Pakistan

Pakistan dropped Gull Feroza after scores of 2 and 0 in two games

Firdose Moonda
Firdose Moonda
11-Oct-2024 • 1 hr ago
Tayla Vlaeminck made early inroads, Australia vs India, 2nd Women's T20I, Metricon Stadium, October 9, 2021

Tayla Vlaeminck will be playing only her second T20 World Cup match  •  Getty Images

Toss Australia opt to field vs Pakistan
Excited by their first and only visit in the group stage to Dubai, Australia captain Alyssa Healy chose to bowl against Pakistan. Australia included extra firepower in the seam bowling department. Tayla Vlaeminck was included in the XI and will play her first T20 World Cup match since the 2018 tournament, and only the second of her career. Grace Harris was left out to make room for the extra bowler.
That gave Australia five seamers and three spinners in their arsenal as they took on a bereaved and injury-affected Pakistan team. Regular captain Fatima Sana is unavailable for this game after she returned to Karachi following the death of her father while Diana Baig remains on the bench after she pulled up with a leg injury in the opening game. Pakistan also left out opener Gull Feroza after scores of 2 and 0 in two matches. Sadaf Shamas and Iram Javed will make their first appearances in the tournament.
Australia have won both their opening matches and will take a massive step towards the semi-finals if they keep their record against Pakistan intact. Pakistan have never beaten Australia in a T20I and must win this match to maintain a realistic chance of staying in the mix for the knockouts.
Australia: 1 Alyssa Healy (capt & wk), 2 Beth Mooney, 3 Ellyse Perry, 4 Ashleigh Gardner, 5 Phoebe Litchfield, 6 Tahlia McGrath, 7 Georgia Wareham, 8 Annabel Sutherland, 9 Sophie Molineux, 10 Megan Schutt, 11 Tayla Vlaeminck.
Pakistan: 1 Muneeba Ali (capt & wk), 2 Sidra Amin, 3 Nida Dar, 4 Sadaf Shamas, 5 Aliya Riaz, 6 Tuba Hassan, 7 Nashra Sandhu, 8 Sadia Iqbal, 9 Aroob Shah, 10 Omaima Sohail, 11 Iram Javed.
Pakistan WomenAustralia WomenPAK Women vs AUS WomenICC Women's T20 World Cup

Firdose Moonda is ESPNcricinfo's correspondent for South Africa and women's cricket

PAK Women Innings
Player NameRB
Muneeba Ali
caught712
Sidra Amin
lbw1218
Sadaf Shamas
caught36
Nida Dar
stumped1010
Omaima Sohail
caught37
Aliya Riaz
not out2025
Iram Javed
caught1225
Tuba Hassan
not out35
Extras(w 5)
Total75(6 wkts; 17.6 ovs)
ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
AUS-W22042.524
IND-W32140.576
PAK-W21120.555
NZ-W2112-0.050
SL-W3030-2.564
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
WI-W32141.708
SA-W32141.527
ENG-W22040.653
BAN-W3122-0.835
SCO-W3030-2.671
