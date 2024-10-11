Matches (8)
IND vs BDESH (1)
Women's T20 World Cup (3)
PAK vs ENG (1)
Sheffield Shield (3)
AUS Women vs PAK Women, 14th Match, Group A at Dubai, Women's T20 World Cup, Oct 11 2024 - Live Cricket Score
14th Match, Group A (N), Dubai (DICS), October 11, 2024, ICC Women's T20 World Cup
What will be the toss result?
AUS-W Win & Bat
PAK-W Win & Bat
AUS-W Win & Bowl
PAK-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
AUS Women
W
W
W
W
W
PAK Women
L
W
L
W
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 07:24
batters to watch(Recent stats)
AUS-W10 M • 272 Runs • 34 Avg • 129.52 SR
AUS-W10 M • 261 Runs • 32.63 Avg • 132.48 SR
PAK-W10 M • 246 Runs • 30.75 Avg • 108.37 SR
PAK-W10 M • 209 Runs • 23.22 Avg • 111.76 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AUS-W8 M • 12 Wkts • 5.13 Econ • 15.5 SR
AUS-W9 M • 12 Wkts • 5.63 Econ • 16 SR
PAK-W10 M • 18 Wkts • 6.05 Econ • 12.72 SR
PAK-W9 M • 7 Wkts • 5.36 Econ • 30.85 SR
Squad
AUS-W
PAK-W
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|WT20I no. 2081
|Match days
|11 October 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English