AUS Women vs PAK Women, 14th Match, Group A at Dubai, Women's T20 World Cup, Oct 11 2024 - Live Cricket Score

14th Match, Group A (N), Dubai (DICS), October 11, 2024, ICC Women's T20 World Cup
Australia Women FlagAustralia Women
Pakistan Women FlagPakistan Women
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 07:24
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BL Mooney
10 M • 272 Runs • 34 Avg • 129.52 SR
AJ Healy
10 M • 261 Runs • 32.63 Avg • 132.48 SR
Muneeba Ali
10 M • 246 Runs • 30.75 Avg • 108.37 SR
Gull Feroza
10 M • 209 Runs • 23.22 Avg • 111.76 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
S Molineux
8 M • 12 Wkts • 5.13 Econ • 15.5 SR
A Gardner
9 M • 12 Wkts • 5.63 Econ • 16 SR
Sadia Iqbal
10 M • 18 Wkts • 6.05 Econ • 12.72 SR
Nashra Sandhu
9 M • 7 Wkts • 5.36 Econ • 30.85 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
AUS-W
PAK-W
Match details
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberWT20I no. 2081
Match days11 October 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
AUS-W22042.524
IND-W32140.576
PAK-W21120.555
NZ-W2112-0.050
SL-W3030-2.564
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
SA-W32141.527
ENG-W22040.653
WI-W21121.154
BAN-W2112-0.125
SCO-W3030-2.671
