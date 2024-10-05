Australia are up and running! The defending champions begin their title defence with a comfortable and clinical win! Length ball outside leg. Mooney nurdles it into the square leg region and remains unbeaten. Shares a handshake with Litchfield before shaking hands with her Sri Lankan counterparts. Mooney may have been feeling the heat, but she still got the job done, with minimal fuss!
SL Women vs AUS Women, 5th Match, Group A at Sharjah, Women's T20 World Cup, Oct 05 2024 - Match Result
AUS Women won by 6 wickets (with 34 balls remaining)
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 5 balls
(lhb)
|43
|38
|4
|0
|113.15
|15 (8b)
|6 (3b)
(lhb)
|9
|9
|1
|0
|100.00
|0 (0b)
|1 (2b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
(sla)
|2.2
|0
|16
|1
|6.85
|6
|2
|0
|0.2 - 0 - 5 - 0
(ob, lb)
|2
|0
|10
|0
|5.00
|6
|1
|0
|1 - 0 - 8 - 0
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|102
|2901
|117*
|40.29
|17
|277
|64*
|39.57
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|83
|62
|3/17
|26.74
|64
|51
|4/13
|22.35
Tap to rate now!
|Player
|Team
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
|AUS-W
|48.12
|12(15)
|11.86
|9.13
|1/14
|1.56
|38.99
|AUS-W
|44.76
|43(38)
|43.68
|44.76
|-
|-
|-
|AUS-W
|42.33
|-
|-
|-
|3/12
|1.98
|42.33
|AUS-W
|40.9
|-
|-
|-
|2/20
|2.23
|40.9
|SL-W
|31.07
|-
|-
|-
|1/19
|1.9
|31.07
5:15pm That will be all from this game. But don't go anywhere. England will lock horns with Bangladesh is about 45 minutes and every bit of the action can be followed here. Until next time, this is goodbye from Ranjith and myself. Take care, everyone!
Alyssa Healy, Australia captain: Good result at the start of the tournament and (we will take) some confidence out of that. We were decent without being perfect. Adapted to the conditions quickly with the ball. They threw heat at us early but we took our opportunities later. We have to see what Sharjah throws up (next). (On starting the tournament later than the others) Little bit hard sitting and waiting. But we have not played here before. So, seeing how other teams have been playing, was quite handy in the end. Nice to watch the tournament start and good to get it going from our point of view (today). (On Wareham at 3) We will probably throw a few different things throughout the tournament. We are blessed with batting depth and don't really know what to do with it (smiles).
Chamari Athapaththu, Sri Lanka captain: We played good cricket in the last two months but unfortunately, we lost against Pakistan and Australia (here). We have struggled little bit with the bat. But we cannot complain about these things and we have to adjust and play positive cricket all the time. The batting unit is dependent on the first three-four batters, so the rest of the batters have struggled in this competition. We have to bounce back (in the rest of the matches). We need to improve our batting definitely. We have to play positive and fearless cricket, and hopefully the conditions will be good for us, and I hope our girls will perform (in Dubai).
Megan Schutt, Player of the Match: There was a bit more bounce than I thought. I was pushing Midge (Alyssa Healy) for three overs in the powerplay, so nice to do that. We probably could have been cleaner (with our fielding). Quite a slow outfield, so a bit of adjustment, and a bit to work on. (On the pitch and the conditions) Decent wicket. Got a little lower and slower. The outfield is immaculate so we have to run them out there (in the heat). Moons (Mooney) has lost about 16 kilos out there (smiles). We have played in hot conditions before. You have to get on with it.
5pm Australia are here. And Australia are here to dominate the field again. Well, at least that is the indication they gave today. There was a brief wobble at the start with the bat but once Mooney set out her stall, the outcome seemed a given. Perry and Gardner also spent some time out in the middle and with them only chasing 94, that was enough.
Another day to forget for Sri Lanka. A humbling by Pakistan has now been followed by an outclassing by the defending champions. They never had enough runs on the board and even though their bowlers did their best to put pressure on Australia, they were not able to sustain it for requisite periods.
scores level! Shortish outside off and that may have been a riposte to Mooney charging. She still advances and thumps it over mid on!
Kumari to bowl what could be the final over of this game. Around the wicket to Mooney
ha! Dilhari senses the reverse is coming and zips this in very full on middle and off. Litchfield, to her credit, adjusts and ends up defending it into the off side
length on middle and leg. Mooney lets the ball come to her before working it towards short fine leg
Australia one hit away now
back of a length on middle and leg. Litchfield goes back and turns it into the square leg region
length on middle and off. Litchfield brings out the reverse and slaps it towards point, who dives over it and allows Litchfield a brace
Single-digits needed now
cracked through the off-side ring! Full on off and Litchfield dances down the track to make it into a half-volley. Gets her hands through the ball and creams it past extra cover!
shortish outside off. Litchfield goes back and pats it towards point
13 needed now. Dilhari is back for her second over. Around the wicket
full on middle and leg. Litchfield charges down the track and eases it to long off
tossed up on a fullish length just outside off. Litchfield stretches forward and prods it into the on side
length on middle and leg. Mooney comes forward and nudges it into the mid wicket region
floated up full on off. Litchfield advances and whips it towards long on
back of a length outside off. Litchfield goes back and defends
Litchfield is the new batter in. Ranaweera stays around the wicket
goes straight up, and Gardner bites the dust! Looped up deliciously on a length outside off, and Gardner gives in to the temptation. Steps down, swipes across the line and makes a hash of her stroke. Skews it off the leading edge and Samarawickrama, camping under it in the point region, does the rest!
tossed up on a fullish length on off. Mooney, despite advancing, has to reach out in front and chips it over the bowler's head. Gets back for two, rather reluctantly. She is definitely feeling the heat!
shortens the length after seeing Mooney advance. Mooney is happy to poke it into the off side
Mooney dispatches this to the fence! Athapaththu gives this lots of air again but now, Mooney knows the trajectory to expect. Dances down, converts it into a juicy full toss and smears it to long on's left!
fuller and flatter outside off. Gardner gets to the pitch and drives it to long off
another moon-ball that lands on a length on leg stump. Mooney reads the morning daily, drinks her tea/coffee and then plays the sweep, picking up a single to short fine leg. That was incredibly slow
slowed up significantly and bowled on a length outside leg. Mooney advances and then waits for the ball to drop. Swings at it when it does and drags it between long on and deep mid wicket
1W
1W
1W
1W
1W
|Sharjah Cricket Stadium
|Toss
|Sri Lanka Women, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Player Of The Match
|Match number
|WT20I no. 2063
|Match days
|5 October 2024 - day (20-over match)
|Umpires
Anna HarrisDRS
Sue RedfernDRS
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|Australia Women 2, Sri Lanka Women 0
Over 15 • AUS-W 94/4AUS Women won by 6 wickets (with 34 balls remaining)