Alyssa Healy, Australia captain: Good result at the start of the tournament and (we will take) some confidence out of that. We were decent without being perfect. Adapted to the conditions quickly with the ball. They threw heat at us early but we took our opportunities later. We have to see what Sharjah throws up (next). (On starting the tournament later than the others) Little bit hard sitting and waiting. But we have not played here before. So, seeing how other teams have been playing, was quite handy in the end. Nice to watch the tournament start and good to get it going from our point of view (today). (On Wareham at 3) We will probably throw a few different things throughout the tournament. We are blessed with batting depth and don't really know what to do with it (smiles).