Matches (5)
Women's T20 World Cup (1)
Namibia T20 Tri-Series (1)
CPL 2024 (1)
Irani Cup (1)
IRE vs SA (1)

SL Women vs AUS Women, 5th Match, Group A at Sharjah, Women's T20 World Cup, Oct 05 2024 - Match Result

RESULT
5th Match, Group A, Sharjah, October 05, 2024, ICC Women's T20 World Cup
PrevNext
Sri Lanka Women FlagSri Lanka Women
93/7
Australia Women FlagAustralia Women
(14.2/20 ov, T:94) 94/4

AUS Women won by 6 wickets (with 34 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
3/12
megan-schutt
Cricinfo's MVP
48.12 ptsImpact List
ashleigh-gardner
Live
Scorecard
MVP
Report
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
News
Videos
Photos
Bet
Fan Ratings
WT20I CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 5 balls
Beth Mooney* 
(lhb)
433840113.1515 (8b)6 (3b)
Phoebe Litchfield 
(lhb)
9910100.000 (0b)1 (2b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Sugandika Kumari 
(sla)
2.201616.856200.2 - 0 - 5 - 0
Kavisha Dilhari 
(ob, lb)
201005.006101 - 0 - 8 - 0
MatRunsHSAve
1022901117*40.29
1727764*39.57
MatWktsBBIAve
83623/1726.74
64514/1322.35
Partnership: 16 Runs, 13 B (RR: 7.38) Last BatAshleigh Gardner 12 (15b) FOW78/4 (12.1 Ov)
Fan ratingFan Ratings are open

Tap to rate now!

1
4
14th
1
1
2
4
13th
1
1
1
W
12th
2
4
1
1
2
11th
1
1
4
Match centre 
Scores: Ranjith P | Comms: Shashwat Kumar
Cricinfo’s Most Valuable Players of the Match
PlayerTeam
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
Ashleigh Gardner
AUS-W48.1212(15)11.869.131/141.5638.99
Beth Mooney
AUS-W44.7643(38)43.6844.76---
Megan Schutt
AUS-W42.33---3/121.9842.33
Sophie Molineux
AUS-W40.9---2/202.2340.9
Udeshika Prabodhani
SL-W31.07---1/191.931.07
View full list

5:15pm That will be all from this game. But don't go anywhere. England will lock horns with Bangladesh is about 45 minutes and every bit of the action can be followed here. Until next time, this is goodbye from Ranjith and myself. Take care, everyone!

Alyssa Healy, Australia captain: Good result at the start of the tournament and (we will take) some confidence out of that. We were decent without being perfect. Adapted to the conditions quickly with the ball. They threw heat at us early but we took our opportunities later. We have to see what Sharjah throws up (next). (On starting the tournament later than the others) Little bit hard sitting and waiting. But we have not played here before. So, seeing how other teams have been playing, was quite handy in the end. Nice to watch the tournament start and good to get it going from our point of view (today). (On Wareham at 3) We will probably throw a few different things throughout the tournament. We are blessed with batting depth and don't really know what to do with it (smiles).

Chamari Athapaththu, Sri Lanka captain: We played good cricket in the last two months but unfortunately, we lost against Pakistan and Australia (here). We have struggled little bit with the bat. But we cannot complain about these things and we have to adjust and play positive cricket all the time. The batting unit is dependent on the first three-four batters, so the rest of the batters have struggled in this competition. We have to bounce back (in the rest of the matches). We need to improve our batting definitely. We have to play positive and fearless cricket, and hopefully the conditions will be good for us, and I hope our girls will perform (in Dubai).

Megan Schutt, Player of the Match: There was a bit more bounce than I thought. I was pushing Midge (Alyssa Healy) for three overs in the powerplay, so nice to do that. We probably could have been cleaner (with our fielding). Quite a slow outfield, so a bit of adjustment, and a bit to work on. (On the pitch and the conditions) Decent wicket. Got a little lower and slower. The outfield is immaculate so we have to run them out there (in the heat). Moons (Mooney) has lost about 16 kilos out there (smiles). We have played in hot conditions before. You have to get on with it.

5pm Australia are here. And Australia are here to dominate the field again. Well, at least that is the indication they gave today. There was a brief wobble at the start with the bat but once Mooney set out her stall, the outcome seemed a given. Perry and Gardner also spent some time out in the middle and with them only chasing 94, that was enough.

Another day to forget for Sri Lanka. A humbling by Pakistan has now been followed by an outclassing by the defending champions. They never had enough runs on the board and even though their bowlers did their best to put pressure on Australia, they were not able to sustain it for requisite periods.

14.2
1
Kumari to Mooney, 1 run

Australia are up and running! The defending champions begin their title defence with a comfortable and clinical win! Length ball outside leg. Mooney nurdles it into the square leg region and remains unbeaten. Shares a handshake with Litchfield before shaking hands with her Sri Lankan counterparts. Mooney may have been feeling the heat, but she still got the job done, with minimal fuss!

14.1
4
Kumari to Mooney, FOUR runs

scores level! Shortish outside off and that may have been a riposte to Mooney charging. She still advances and thumps it over mid on!

Kumari to bowl what could be the final over of this game. Around the wicket to Mooney

end of over 148 runs
AUS-W: 89/4CRR: 6.35 RRR: 0.83 • Need 5 from 36b
Phoebe Litchfield9 (9b 1x4)
Beth Mooney38 (36b 3x4)
Kavisha Dilhari 2-0-10-0
Inoka Ranaweera 3-0-20-1
13.6
Dilhari to Litchfield, no run

ha! Dilhari senses the reverse is coming and zips this in very full on middle and off. Litchfield, to her credit, adjusts and ends up defending it into the off side

13.5
1
Dilhari to Mooney, 1 run

length on middle and leg. Mooney lets the ball come to her before working it towards short fine leg

Australia one hit away now

13.4
1
Dilhari to Litchfield, 1 run

back of a length on middle and leg. Litchfield goes back and turns it into the square leg region

13.3
2
Dilhari to Litchfield, 2 runs

length on middle and off. Litchfield brings out the reverse and slaps it towards point, who dives over it and allows Litchfield a brace

Single-digits needed now

13.2
4
Dilhari to Litchfield, FOUR runs

cracked through the off-side ring! Full on off and Litchfield dances down the track to make it into a half-volley. Gets her hands through the ball and creams it past extra cover!

13.1
Dilhari to Litchfield, no run

shortish outside off. Litchfield goes back and pats it towards point

13 needed now. Dilhari is back for her second over. Around the wicket

end of over 133 runs • 1 wicket
AUS-W: 81/4CRR: 6.23 RRR: 1.85 • Need 13 from 42b
Phoebe Litchfield2 (4b)
Beth Mooney37 (35b 3x4)
Inoka Ranaweera 3-0-20-1
Chamari Athapaththu 2-0-15-0
12.6
1
Ranaweera to Litchfield, 1 run

full on middle and leg. Litchfield charges down the track and eases it to long off

12.5
Ranaweera to Litchfield, no run

tossed up on a fullish length just outside off. Litchfield stretches forward and prods it into the on side

12.4
1
Ranaweera to Mooney, 1 run

length on middle and leg. Mooney comes forward and nudges it into the mid wicket region

12.3
1
Ranaweera to Litchfield, 1 run

floated up full on off. Litchfield advances and whips it towards long on

12.2
Ranaweera to Litchfield, no run

back of a length outside off. Litchfield goes back and defends

Litchfield is the new batter in. Ranaweera stays around the wicket

12.1
W
Ranaweera to Gardner, OUT

goes straight up, and Gardner bites the dust! Looped up deliciously on a length outside off, and Gardner gives in to the temptation. Steps down, swipes across the line and makes a hash of her stroke. Skews it off the leading edge and Samarawickrama, camping under it in the point region, does the rest!

Ashleigh Gardner c Madavi b Ranaweera 12 (15b 1x4 0x6 28m) SR: 80
end of over 1210 runs
AUS-W: 78/3CRR: 6.50 RRR: 2.00 • Need 16 from 48b
Beth Mooney36 (34b 3x4)
Ashleigh Gardner12 (14b 1x4)
Chamari Athapaththu 2-0-15-0
Udeshika Prabodhani 3-0-19-1
11.6
2
Athapaththu to Mooney, 2 runs

tossed up on a fullish length on off. Mooney, despite advancing, has to reach out in front and chips it over the bowler's head. Gets back for two, rather reluctantly. She is definitely feeling the heat!

11.5
Athapaththu to Mooney, no run

shortens the length after seeing Mooney advance. Mooney is happy to poke it into the off side

11.4
4
Athapaththu to Mooney, FOUR runs

Mooney dispatches this to the fence! Athapaththu gives this lots of air again but now, Mooney knows the trajectory to expect. Dances down, converts it into a juicy full toss and smears it to long on's left!

11.3
1
Athapaththu to Gardner, 1 run

fuller and flatter outside off. Gardner gets to the pitch and drives it to long off

11.2
1
Athapaththu to Mooney, 1 run

another moon-ball that lands on a length on leg stump. Mooney reads the morning daily, drinks her tea/coffee and then plays the sweep, picking up a single to short fine leg. That was incredibly slow

11.1
2
Athapaththu to Mooney, 2 runs

slowed up significantly and bowled on a length outside leg. Mooney advances and then waits for the ball to drop. Swings at it when it does and drags it between long on and deep mid wicket

Read full commentary
Commentary Feedback
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
BL Mooney
43 runs (38)
4 fours0 six
Productive shot
on drive
10 runs
2 fours0 six
Control
85%
NND Silva
29 runs (40)
0 four0 six
Productive shot
pull
7 runs
0 four0 six
Control
63%
Best performances - bowlers
M Schutt
O
4
M
1
R
12
W
3
ECO
3
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
S Molineux
O
4
M
0
R
20
W
2
ECO
5
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
View more stats
Match details
Sharjah Cricket Stadium
TossSri Lanka Women, elected to bat first
Series
Season2024/25
Player Of The Match
AUS Women
Megan Schutt
Match numberWT20I no. 2063
Match days5 October 2024 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
England
Anna HarrisDRS
England
Sue RedfernDRS
TV Umpire
South Africa
Lauren Agenbag
Reserve Umpire
New Zealand
Kim Cotton
Match Referee
India
GS Lakshmi
PointsAustralia Women 2, Sri Lanka Women 0
Language
English
Win Probability
AUS-W 100%
SL-WAUS-W
100%50%100%SL-W InningsAUS-W Innings

Over 15 • AUS-W 94/4

AUS Women won by 6 wickets (with 34 balls remaining)
Powered by Smart Stats
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
AUS Women Innings
Player NameRB
BL Mooney
not out4338
AJ Healy
bowled43
G Wareham
run out36
EA Perry
bowled1715
A Gardner
caught1215
P Litchfield
not out99
Extras(lb 1, w 5)
Total94(4 wkts; 14.2 ovs)
<1 / 3>

ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
NZ-W11022.900
AUS-W11021.908
PAK-W11021.550
SL-W2020-1.667
IND-W1010-2.900
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
BAN-W11020.800
SA-W11020.773
WI-W1010-0.773
SCO-W1010-0.800
ENG-W-----
Full Table