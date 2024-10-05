Matches (5)
Women's T20 World Cup
Namibia T20 Tri-Series (1)
CPL 2024 (1)
Irani Cup (1)
IRE vs SA (1)

ENG Women vs BAN Women, 6th Match, Group B at Sharjah, Women's T20 World Cup, Oct 05 2024

6th Match, Group B (N), Sharjah, October 05, 2024, ICC Women's T20 World Cup
Partnership: 5 Runs, 5 B (RR: 6) Last Bat Alice Capsey 9 (17b) FOW 90/5 (15.5 Ov)
Reviews Remaining: England Women - 1 of 2, Bangladesh Women - 2 of 2
DRS
Match centre Ground time: 19:13
Scores: Chandan Duorah | Comms: S Sudarshanan
16.4
1
Rabeya to Amy Jones, 1 run
16.3
2
Rabeya to Amy Jones, 2 runs

One, two... dropped

16.2
1
Rabeya to Gibson, 1 run

Knocks it down to long-on

16.1
Rabeya to Gibson, no run

Fuller on off, pushed back to the bowler

Danielle Gibson in next

lunch: "nice bowling by BD to bring RR back under 6. if they can restrict Eng it will be a psychological boost especially after the strong powerplay"

end of over 164 runs • 1 wicket
ENG-W: 91/5CRR: 5.68 
Danielle Gibson1 (1b)
Amy Jones3 (8b)
Fahima Khatun 3-0-16-2
Ritu Moni 3-0-12-1
15.6
1
Fahima Khatun to Gibson, 1 run

Fuller outside leg, turned through square leg

15.5
W
Fahima Khatun to Capsey, OUT

Reverse-swept straight to backward point. Fahima shows 'em her groove. Tossed up again on middle, Capsey attempts the reverse sweep for the third time this over. This time hits it aerially and Nahida does not miss

Alice Capsey c Nahida Akter b Fahima Khatun 9 (17b 1x4 0x6) SR: 52.94
15.4
1
Fahima Khatun to Amy Jones, 1 run

Fuller on middle, comes down the track and knocks it to long-on

15.4
1w
Fahima Khatun to Amy Jones, 1 wide

Quicker and full down leg, she misses the sweep

15.3
1
Fahima Khatun to Capsey, 1 run

Tossed up outside leg, she dances down the track and lofts it towards wide long-on

15.2
Fahima Khatun to Capsey, no run

Full on leg, once again she repeats the shot and finds backward point

15.1
Fahima Khatun to Capsey, no run

Tossed up on middle, reverse swept towards backward point, where Nahida dives and stops

Fahims is back on

Sukanya : "Sophie Ecclestone should be encouraged by the slow pitch which has also started to grip !!! 130 plus would be very challenging!"

end of over 152 runs
ENG-W: 87/4CRR: 5.80 
Amy Jones2 (7b)
Alice Capsey8 (13b 1x4)
Ritu Moni 3-0-12-1
Rabeya Khan 3-0-11-1
14.6
Ritu Moni to Amy Jones, no run

Length ball outside off, punched to mid-off. Another quiet over

14.5
Ritu Moni to Amy Jones, no run

Swings away from a fullish length, mistimes his punch towards cover

14.4
Ritu Moni to Amy Jones, no run

Fuller outside off, pushed back towards the bowler

Rabeya getting some attention to her finger and is off the field. Jahanara Alam on the field for her

14.3
1
Ritu Moni to Capsey, 1 run

Walks down at the bowler and chips it over the umpire. Long-on rushes in and keeps it to one

14.2
Ritu Moni to Capsey, no run

Fuller on middle, defended back to the bowler. "Good ball, good ball," cheers Nigar

14.1
1
Ritu Moni to Amy Jones, 1 run

Length ball outside off, punched wide of mid-off

Moni again with a change of ends

end of over 144 runs
ENG-W: 85/4CRR: 6.07 
Alice Capsey7 (11b 1x4)
Amy Jones1 (3b)
Rabeya Khan 3-0-11-1
Nahida Akter 3-0-23-1
13.6
Rabeya to Capsey, no run

Slower again, fuller around middle, kept out off the back foot. Just two runs off the over

13.5
Rabeya to Capsey, no run

Dropped? Or did it land short? Rabeya lands it on a length and gets it to grip and turn away. Capsey goes back to punch and does so uppishly to the left of the bowler, who dives low and gets her finger-tips to it

13.4
Rabeya to Capsey, no run

Goes back to the length ball and defends it to the off side

Partnerships
Team LogoEngland Women
DN WyattME Bouchier
23 (22)
48 (40)
23 (18)
DN WyattNat Sciver-Brunt
3 (3)
5 (8)
2 (5)
DN WyattHC Knight
14 (13)
20 (20)
6 (7)
DN WyattA Capsey
1 (2)
3 (5)
1 (3)
AE JonesA Capsey
3 (8)
14 (22)
8 (14)
AE JonesDR Gibson
3 (2)
5* (5)
2 (3)
Match details
Sharjah Cricket Stadium
TossEngland Women, elected to bat first
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberWT20I no. 2064
Match days5 October 2024 - night (20-over match)
Umpires
Sri Lanka
Nimali PereraDRS
Zimbabwe
Sarah DambanevanaDRS
TV Umpire
Australia
Eloise Sheridan
Reserve Umpire
West Indies
Jacqueline Williams
Match Referee
Sri Lanka
Michell Pereira
Language
English
Win Probability
BAN-W 63.89%
ENG-WBAN-W
Current Over 17 • ENG-W 95/5
Live Forecast: ENG-W 122

Current Over 17 • ENG-W 95/5

Live Forecast: ENG-W 122
ENG Women Innings
Player NameRB
ME Bouchier
caught2318
DN Wyatt
stumped4140
Nat Sciver-Brunt
lbw25
HC Knight
bowled67
A Capsey
caught917
AE Jones
not out610
DR Gibson
not out23
Extras(w 6)
Total95(5 wkts; 16.4 ovs)
ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
NZ-W11022.900
AUS-W11021.908
PAK-W11021.550
SL-W2020-1.667
IND-W1010-2.900
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
BAN-W11020.800
SA-W11020.773
WI-W1010-0.773
SCO-W1010-0.800
ENG-W-----
Full Table