ENG Women vs BAN Women, 6th Match, Group B at Sharjah, Women's T20 World Cup, Oct 05 2024 - Live Cricket Score
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 5 balls
(rhb)
|2
|3
|0
|0
|66.66
|1 (2b)
|2 (3b)
(rhb)
|6
|10
|0
|0
|60.00
|3 (3b)
|3 (2b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
(lb)
|3.4
|0
|15
|1
|4.09
|14
|1
|0
|0.4 - 0 - 4 - 0
(lb)
|3
|0
|16
|2
|5.33
|9
|2
|0
|1 - 0 - 4 - 1
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|19
|135
|41*
|16.88
|108
|1521
|89
|21.13
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|31
|33
|4/8
|15.42
|86
|52
|4/8
|24.33
Knocks it down to long-on
Fuller on off, pushed back to the bowler
Danielle Gibson in next
lunch: "nice bowling by BD to bring RR back under 6. if they can restrict Eng it will be a psychological boost especially after the strong powerplay"
Fuller outside leg, turned through square leg
Reverse-swept straight to backward point. Fahima shows 'em her groove. Tossed up again on middle, Capsey attempts the reverse sweep for the third time this over. This time hits it aerially and Nahida does not miss
Fuller on middle, comes down the track and knocks it to long-on
Quicker and full down leg, she misses the sweep
Tossed up outside leg, she dances down the track and lofts it towards wide long-on
Full on leg, once again she repeats the shot and finds backward point
Tossed up on middle, reverse swept towards backward point, where Nahida dives and stops
Fahims is back on
Sukanya : "Sophie Ecclestone should be encouraged by the slow pitch which has also started to grip !!! 130 plus would be very challenging!"
Length ball outside off, punched to mid-off. Another quiet over
Swings away from a fullish length, mistimes his punch towards cover
Fuller outside off, pushed back towards the bowler
Rabeya getting some attention to her finger and is off the field. Jahanara Alam on the field for her
Walks down at the bowler and chips it over the umpire. Long-on rushes in and keeps it to one
Fuller on middle, defended back to the bowler. "Good ball, good ball," cheers Nigar
Length ball outside off, punched wide of mid-off
Moni again with a change of ends
Slower again, fuller around middle, kept out off the back foot. Just two runs off the over
Dropped? Or did it land short? Rabeya lands it on a length and gets it to grip and turn away. Capsey goes back to punch and does so uppishly to the left of the bowler, who dives low and gets her finger-tips to it
Goes back to the length ball and defends it to the off side
1W
2W
|Sharjah Cricket Stadium
|Toss
|England Women, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|WT20I no. 2064
|Match days
|5 October 2024 - night (20-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
Current Over 17 • ENG-W 95/5Live Forecast: ENG-W 122
England bat, Linsey Smith included in four-spinner attack
Heather Knight puts ECB sanction behind her as England prepare for World Cup opener
October 5 at T20 World Cup: Australia favourites vs SL; spin-heavy England meet Bangladesh
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|23
|18
|stumped
|41
|40
|lbw
|2
|5
|bowled
|6
|7
|caught
|9
|17
|not out
|6
|10
|not out
|2
|3
|Extras
|(w 6)
|Total
|95(5 wkts; 16.4 ovs)