Australia and England start with wins but both have work to do

Australia and England safely navigated their opening contests of the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 but the path ahead shimmered into perspective in the Sharjah heat with neither side fully exerting their dominance and both left with some work to do.

India's shock loss to New Zealand on Friday night had fuelled Australia's status as trophy favourites and England's as their closest challengers.

And while Australia defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets with 34 balls to spare, they were less polished in the field than has been their trademark for eons and Beth Mooney 's unbeaten 43 off 38 balls represented the bulk of their successful 94-run chase.

England enjoyed the better of the conditions in their night game against Bangladesh, who restricted them to 118 for 7 before succumbing to a four-pronged spin attack in which Linsey Smith and Charlie Dean took two wickets each and Sarah Glenn one with spearhead Sophie Ecclestone going wicketless.

England's 21-run victory put them at the top of Group B with a superior net run rate to South Africa, who thumped West Indies by 10 wickets on Friday. Australia remained behind New Zealand on net run rate at the top of Group A.

England team in a huddle ahead of the chase • ICC/Getty Images

It took England until the fourth over to find the boundary at the vast Sharjah Stadium. But when Danni Wyatt-Hodge struck two fours in three balls from Fahima Khatun and Maia Bouchier added back-to-back fours immediately before she was dropped on 16 slicing Marufa Akter to point, it looked like England's attacking style was coming to the fore.

By the end of the powerplay, England were looking good at 47 without loss but Bouchier fell in the seventh over. And while Wyatt-Hodge's 41 at slightly better than a-run-a-ball propped up the innings, the loss of 5 for 37 in 8.2 overs gave Bangladesh a chance.

Left-arm spinner Smith, in her first appearance at a World Cup since 2018, took 2 for 11 from her four overs and ran out Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana while off-spinner Dean accounted for top-scorer Sobhana Mostary, who made 44, and opener Dilara Akter.

"First game out, a few nerves with the bat, I thought we adapted quite early, which was good," Wyatt-Hodge said. "Then with the ball, I thought the girls did a fantastic job. Linsey Smith was outstanding, her first game for England in a World Cup for a while, really happy for her.

"Hopefully we can kick on, learn from tonight and put out another display the next game."

"It was warm out there, it's tough. And we probably could have done that a little easier with the bat, but conditions were tough out there." Megan Schutt

For Australia, Megan Schutt opened with a maiden and by the end of the third over, Sri Lanka had only six runs on the board - half of them because Schutt overstepped twice - for the loss of one wicket, Vishmi Gunaratne pinned in front on the last ball of Schutt's second over.

Then Ashleigh Gardner struck with her eighth ball of the match to remove great hope Chamari Athapaththu, whose lean tournament with the bat continued when she fell lbw for just 3, having scored only 6 in Sri Lanka's first loss to Pakistan.

Australia's start wasn't blemish-free. Having opted for the pace of Darice Brown over another spin option, she endured a torrid first over with three front-foot no-balls, a wide and clubbed for four through extra cover by Harshitha Samarawickrama.

After seven overs, Sri Lanka were 27 for 3 and it could have been more after 12 had Alyssa Healy not missed a chance to stump Samarawickrama and had Brown not put down the same batter running in from extra cover.

Schutt led the way with 3 for 11 including back-to-back wickets in the final over but it was a less-than clinical performance in the field by Australia's standards in an innings punctuated by soft dismissals.

The early loss of Healy, and Georgia Wareham had Australia looking shaky but then Mooney marshalled their pursuit expertly, although she was dropped on 22 to Athapaththu's disgust.

Megan Schutt now has the joint-most wickets in Women's T20 World Cups • ICC/Getty Images

Schutt described New Zealand's win against India, which came off the back of Australia's 3-0 sweep of their series with New Zealand last month, as "pretty cool". Australia play New Zealand next up on Tuesday back in Sharjah.

"It opens up the tournament completely and shows if you have a lot of intent at the start, what that can do in the powerplays," Schutt said. "It'll be a great match. Obviously we've just come off a series against them in Australian conditions, so it'll be even a tougher match-up here.

"Defending champions doesn't really mean anything in a new tournament. The slowness of the pitches brings in every single team to this tournament. It actually evens it out really nicely.

"It was pretty exciting to go out there. We were pretty nervous to play at 2pm in terms of the heat and I think we handled that really well. We probably worked ourselves up a little bit more than what it was out there. The breeze was lifesaving. So I think we've acclimatised nicely to that and now we've moving into night game, which should be much more pleasant."

Australia also understood they had work to do ahead of their next game.