Sharjah's lack of pace key to England, South Africa's fortunes

Lack of pace is expected to be the biggest challenge facing both England and South Africa in their key Group B clash in Sharjah on Monday . Both teams are one from one so far and the game could be key to deciding how the pool finishes but, on the evidence of the opening week in Sharjah, it could be heavy going.

In four matches played at the venue , no team has crossed 120 and the average first innings score is 111.50. Run-scoring has been made particularly difficult by the slowness of the surface and the size of the outfield. With square boundaries of 63 and 57 metres on Saturday (which will vary slightly on Monday, depending on which pitch is being played on), finding the boundary has proven tough too and the numbers prove it. So far, in four matches, there have been 56 fours and five sixes hit in Sharjah across four matches, compared to 79 in Dubai so far.

Sri Lanka have played both their matches in Sharjah, failed to cross 100 on both occasions and without being overly critical of the surface their captain Chamari Athapaththu explained her concerns. "I feel our batters need some good pace and bounce. Then, they perform really well. Because they don't have big muscle power, they time the ball and in these conditions, it's a bit hard to do that," Athapaththu said after Sri Lanka's second loss on Saturday. "The outfield is too slow and this is a big ground, so too hard to score sixes and boundaries."

Athapaththu pointed out that it wasn't plain-sailing for their opposition either, especially Australia, who hit 10 fours in their chase of 94 but no sixes. "Even Australia, I saw them struggle. They have good power-hitters, but even they struggled because of the bounce," Athapaththu said. "It's a low-bounce track, so it's hard to clear the rope. We have to rotate the strike, that is the most important thing. [About] 120-130 is a good score on these tracks."

But running between the wickets has also been difficult, with the heat making it difficult for players to keep their intensity up, but they've tried. Sharjah has seen 87 twos, in contrast to Dubai's 69, and that comes with some risk. There have been four run-outs in Sharjah and two in Dubai. England already know run-scoring is going to be a slog.

The other thing both England and South Africa will want to think about is how many seamers to include in their XI. England have already shown their hand by playing all four frontline spinners in the squad in their opener against Bangladesh and using them to their full capacity. They each bowled their full quota of four overs and that meant they only had one seamer in operation in Nat Sciver-Brunt.

South Africa could learn from that, especially as they already have two seam-bowling allrounders who could be picked as batters. Marizanne Kapp and Nadine de Klerk bat at No. 3 and 6 or 7 respectively and will provide the pace options so they may consider sacrificing the accuracy of Ayabonga Khaka for an extra spin in legspinner Seshnie Naidu

Or maybe not, if they listen to Australia's Megan Schutt, whose haul of 3 for 12 against Sri Lanka was the most economical among seam bowlers at the venue so far. "There was actually a little bit more bounce and carry in my first over than what I thought there was going to be, so that was a nice surprise to have a slip in there early. But taking the pace off, I think we always knew it was going to be effective over here. And as the game progressed, it did get lower and slower," Schutt said. "It'll be really interesting to see the spinners take hold a little bit more, but I think pace still has a big important role to play, and being able to move the ball early is still what I'm going to try and do, and it's just about adapting to conditions if that doesn't happen."

" We don't want to leave it for the last game. We want to make sure we win all our games and guarantee that spot in the semi-final." South Africa's Tazmin Brits

Either way, as Heather Knight said in the post-match presentations, after England's victory over Bangladesh , play as a whole may be a bit of a slog. "It is not going to be beautiful or sexy in these conditions," as Knight put it.

South Africa may argue that a lot of their cricket in the lead-up to this tournament has not been sexy. After reaching last year's final , they only won one out of seven series in the lead-up to this World Cup and that one was on a last-minute trip to Pakistan before this tournament. Contrastingly, England have been all about attractive cricket, with victories in five of their seven series between the end of the last World Cup and the start of this one. But as South Africa scarred them at Newlands last February, they know they have to be wary - especially after the way South Africa opened this tournament with a ten-wicket win over West Indies. "South Africa had a convincing game. They are competitive and bring fire and passion," Knight said.