October 7 at the T20 World Cup: Spinners in focus in 2023 semi-final rematch

News brief: England's experience of playing in Sharjah could come in handy but a two-day turnaround time will test their stamina in hot conditions. With the Sharjah pitch typically being slow, the likelihood of England persisting with four spinners - Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn, and Linsey Smith - is high. Getting good starts will be a challenge for the batters as evidenced by the fact that only three of the nine England batters got to double figures against Bangladesh.