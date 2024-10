October 7 at the T20 World Cup: Spinners in focus in 2023 semi-final rematch

With 19 losses in 24 games, South Africa have a terrible record against England in T20Is but the last of the four wins came in the semi-final of the previous edition of the T20 World Cup . They are also coming off a clinical ten-wicket win against West Indies that was set up with the ball by Nonkululeko Mlaba and Marizanne Kapp . The duo took all six wickets to fall with Kapp going at an economy of 3.5. Chloe Tryon and Sune Luus, who bowled six overs in Dubai, are more likely to bowl their complete quotas in more helpful conditions. Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits took them home with unbeaten fifties, so the rest of the batting line-up is still untested. South Africa, like England, are likely to go unchanged.