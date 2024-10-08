Senior pros put on a Sharjah show to extend England's unbeaten start

When the going got tough, three of England's most senior players stepped up to preserve their unbeaten start to the T20 World Cup.

Sophie Ecclestone - the spearhead of England's four-woman spin attack - contained a threatening South Africa with her 2 for 15 from four overs, despite their 124 for 6 making them the first side to pass 120 in Sharjah's run-scoring desert. Then came Danni Wyatt-Hodge and Nat Sciver-Brunt , two vastly experienced batters who shared a 64-run stand for the third wicket to see England home by seven wickets with four balls to spare, and give them two wins from as many games.

Ecclestone has been at the top of the world T20I rankings for four-and-a-half-years, yet went wicketless in England's tournament opener against Bangladesh.

On Monday, South Africa were looking strong at 37 for 1 at the end of the powerplay, then Ecclestone entered in the seventh over and straight away enticed a thick edge from Laura Wolvaardt , although wicketkeeper Amy Jones couldn't hold a difficult chance.

Ecclestone returned in the 11th over and conceded just two runs while threatening the top of a struggling Anneke Bosch's middle stump. Then, crucially, Ecclestone removed South Africa's two most dangerous batters, Wolvaardt swiping across the line as the ball crashed into middle and leg and Marizanne Kapp , who was ominously poised on 26 from 17 balls when she charged and missed to hear the death rattle behind her.

Sciver-Brunt said that England's opening match against Bangladesh had taught them the best way to deploy Ecclestone in Sharjah, where the pitch has been slow and the boundaries are vast.

"She's a bowler that can bowl wherever in the innings," Sciver-Brunt said. "Saving her for a couple overs for when batters really want to get after her, having had a go on that wicket already, we learned pretty well that's what would be really difficult, and she executed that really well."

Both sides were left to rue chances and half-chances, and England's run-chase spluttered early on before the senior pair hit their stride.

When Maia Bouchier strode down the pitch and lofted Kapp down the ground for a one-bounce four, it was England's first shot in anger, as they reached 8 for 0 after three overs.

After the powerplay, England were 28 for 1, Alice Capsey having arrived when Bouchier was out lbw to Kapp and trying to get things moving with two boundaries off one Chloe Tryon over.

Capsey's soft return catch to Nadine de Klerk prompted Wyatt-Hodge to get creative. She lapped Nonkululeko Mlaba, though the shot only went for two, and tried a couple of times to launch Sune Luus down the ground before latching onto one over the bowler's head for four.

Her 41 from 40 deliveries had been the standout performance of England's victory over Bangladesh, and her run-a-ball 43 kept England in a close contest against South Africa while being more patient than usual.

"It's funny because she's been very frustrated for both of the innings," Sciver-Brunt said. "She's probably used to being 70 off 40, but the innings that she's playing for us are so important, and just being able to hit it in areas that only she can [find] probably makes her quite difficult to bowl at, even in these conditions. Hopefully she can continue doing that and not get too frustrated."

Sciver-Brunt, by contrast, is characteristically unflappable, and she moved up a gear in the 15th over with twin leg-side fours off Kapp's fourth.

By the time Wyatt-Hodge was stumped off Mlaba, England needed 11 off the last two overs and two more boundaries from Sciver-Brunt, including the winning runs clubbed over extra cover off Ayabonga Khaka saw them home.

"When I came to the middle, obviously we were a little bit behind the rate," Sciver-Brunt said. "But I knew that [would change] if me and Danni stayed together, put a partnership together, ran really well. I think that from the first game, that's something we really wanted to do, run really well between the wickets, knowing that boundaries are quite hard to hit on that wicket. The importance of running twos and then maneuvering fielders out the way so that you can hit into a gap a bit easier. That was the plan."

England's next match is against Scotland on Sunday, meaning an extended period of down-time before they return to Sharjah again with qualification very much in their own hands.