Matches (9)
Women's T20 World Cup (4)
Namibia T20 Tri-Series (1)
CPL 2024 (2)
Irani Cup (1)
IND vs BDESH (1)
ENG Women vs SA Women, 9th Match, Group B at Sharjah, Women's T20 World Cup, Oct 07 2024 - Live Cricket Score
9th Match, Group B (N), Sharjah, October 07, 2024, ICC Women's T20 World Cup
What will be the toss result?
ENG-W Win & Bat
SA-W Win & Bat
ENG-W Win & Bowl
SA-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
ENG Women
W
W
W
L
W
SA Women
L
W
L
W
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 04:34
batters to watch(Recent stats)
ENG-W7 M • 236 Runs • 33.71 Avg • 138.82 SR
ENG-W8 M • 170 Runs • 28.33 Avg • 106.25 SR
SA-W9 M • 373 Runs • 46.63 Avg • 133.69 SR
SA-W10 M • 304 Runs • 38 Avg • 113.01 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
ENG-W8 M • 12 Wkts • 5.96 Econ • 13.91 SR
ENG-W7 M • 11 Wkts • 4.56 Econ • 12.9 SR
SA-W6 M • 9 Wkts • 8.17 Econ • 12 SR
SA-W7 M • 7 Wkts • 8.29 Econ • 18 SR
Squad
ENG-W
SA-W
Player
Role
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
Match details
|Sharjah Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|WT20I no. 2068
|Match days
|7 October 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
ICC Women's T20 World Cup News
Australia and England start with wins but both have work to do
They beat Sri Lanka and Bangladesh respectively, but not in the most convincing ways
Fatima Sana's Pakistan look to hit India hard with improved power game
Pakistan's six-hitting has seen plenty of growth over recent months thanks to an increased focus on range-hitting under coach Mohammad Wasim
Wyatt-Hodge, Smith to the fore as England grind past Bangladesh
Sobhana Mostary hits 44 but England spinners shackle chase in low-scorer
India's early setback set to raise the temperature of Pakistan clash
The rivalry has seldom lived up to its billing in women's cricket, but Sunday promises to be different