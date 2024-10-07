Matches (9)
Women's T20 World Cup (4)
Namibia T20 Tri-Series (1)
CPL 2024 (2)
Irani Cup (1)
IND vs BDESH (1)

ENG Women vs SA Women, 9th Match, Group B at Sharjah, Women's T20 World Cup, Oct 07 2024 - Live Cricket Score

9th Match, Group B (N), Sharjah, October 07, 2024, ICC Women's T20 World Cup
England Women FlagEngland Women
South Africa Women FlagSouth Africa Women
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 04:34
batters to watch(Recent stats)
DN Wyatt
7 M • 236 Runs • 33.71 Avg • 138.82 SR
A Capsey
8 M • 170 Runs • 28.33 Avg • 106.25 SR
L Wolvaardt
9 M • 373 Runs • 46.63 Avg • 133.69 SR
T Brits
10 M • 304 Runs • 38 Avg • 113.01 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
S Ecclestone
8 M • 12 Wkts • 5.96 Econ • 13.91 SR
S Glenn
7 M • 11 Wkts • 4.56 Econ • 12.9 SR
TS Sekhukhune
6 M • 9 Wkts • 8.17 Econ • 12 SR
N Mlaba
7 M • 7 Wkts • 8.29 Econ • 18 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
ENG-W
SA-W
Player
Role
Heather Knight (c)
Middle order Batter
Lauren Bell 
Bowler
Maia Bouchier 
Middle order Batter
Alice Capsey 
Batting Allrounder
Charlie Dean 
Bowling Allrounder
Sophia Dunkley 
Top order Batter
Sophie Ecclestone 
Bowler
Danielle Gibson 
Bowling Allrounder
Sarah Glenn 
Bowling Allrounder
Bess Heath 
Wicketkeeper
Amy Jones 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Freya Kemp 
Allrounder
Nat Sciver-Brunt 
Allrounder
Linsey Smith 
Bowler
Danni Wyatt-Hodge 
Top order Batter
Match details
Sharjah Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberWT20I no. 2068
Match days7 October 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
ICC Women's T20 World Cup News

Australia and England start with wins but both have work to do

They beat Sri Lanka and Bangladesh respectively, but not in the most convincing ways

Australia and England start with wins but both have work to do

Fatima Sana's Pakistan look to hit India hard with improved power game

Pakistan's six-hitting has seen plenty of growth over recent months thanks to an increased focus on range-hitting under coach Mohammad Wasim

Fatima Sana's Pakistan look to hit India hard with improved power game

Wyatt-Hodge, Smith to the fore as England grind past Bangladesh

Sobhana Mostary hits 44 but England spinners shackle chase in low-scorer

Wyatt-Hodge, Smith to the fore as England grind past Bangladesh

India's early setback set to raise the temperature of Pakistan clash

The rivalry has seldom lived up to its billing in women's cricket, but Sunday promises to be different

India's early setback set to raise the temperature of Pakistan clash

October 6 at the T20 World Cup: India meet Pakistan; Scotland take on injury-affected West Indies

India aim to get back to winning ways, Scotland look to notch up their first T20 World Cup win in just their second outing

October 6 at the T20 World Cup: India meet Pakistan; Scotland take on injury-affected West Indies
ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
NZ-W11022.900
AUS-W11021.908
PAK-W11021.550
SL-W2020-1.667
IND-W1010-2.900
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
ENG-W11021.050
SA-W11020.773
BAN-W2112-0.125
WI-W1010-0.773
SCO-W1010-0.800
Full Table