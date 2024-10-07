Unchanged SA bat against unchanged England in Sharjah

South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt won the toss and chose to bat on what she expected to be a slow track in Sharjah. England captain Heather Knight said she'd have batted as well.

Both sides are coming off victories in their opening matches, with South Africa having comfortably defeated West Indies on Friday, and England having eased past Bangladesh on Saturday.

As such, neither team has seen reason to make changes to their XI, and both are carrying plenty of spin options.

The winner of this match will move to the top of Group B.

South Africa: 1. Laura Wolvaardt (capt.), 2 Tazmin Brits, 3 Marizanne Kapp, 4 Anneke Bosch, 5 Sune Luus, 6 Chloe Tryon, 7 Nadine de Klerk, 8 Annerie Derckson, 9 Sinalo Jafta, 10 Nonkululeko Mlaba, 11 Ayabonga Khan