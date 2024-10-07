Matches (3)
9th Match, Group B (N), Sharjah, October 07, 2024, ICC Women's T20 World Cup
Unchanged SA bat against unchanged England in Sharjah

The Sharjah pitch is expected to be slow and help the spinners

Andrew Fidel Fernando
07-Oct-2024 • 1 hr ago
Laura Wolvaardt framed against the sun, England vs South Africa, Group B, Women's T20 World Cup, Sharjah, October 7, 2024

Laura Wolvaardt was pleased with the way South Africa have begun the Women's T20 World Cup  •  ICC via Getty Images

South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt won the toss and chose to bat on what she expected to be a slow track in Sharjah. England captain Heather Knight said she'd have batted as well.
Both sides are coming off victories in their opening matches, with South Africa having comfortably defeated West Indies on Friday, and England having eased past Bangladesh on Saturday.
As such, neither team has seen reason to make changes to their XI, and both are carrying plenty of spin options.
The winner of this match will move to the top of Group B.
South Africa: 1. Laura Wolvaardt (capt.), 2 Tazmin Brits, 3 Marizanne Kapp, 4 Anneke Bosch, 5 Sune Luus, 6 Chloe Tryon, 7 Nadine de Klerk, 8 Annerie Derckson, 9 Sinalo Jafta, 10 Nonkululeko Mlaba, 11 Ayabonga Khan
England: 1 Maia Bouchier, 2 Danni Wyatt-Hodge, 3 Nat Sciver-Brunt, 4 Heather Knight (capt.), 5 Alice Capsey, 6 Amy Jones (wk), 7 Danielle Gibson, 8 Charlie Dean, 9 Sophie Ecclestone, 10 Sarah Glenn, 11 Linsey Smith
Andrew Fidel Fernando is a senior writer at ESPNcricinfo. @afidelf

Current Over 19 • SA-W 110/5

Marizanne Kapp b Ecclestone 26 (17b 3x4 0x6) SR: 152.94
W
Live Forecast: SA-W 128
SA Women Innings
Player NameRB
L Wolvaardt
bowled4239
T Brits
caught1319
A Bosch
bowled1826
M Kapp
bowled2617
CL Tryon
bowled25
A Dercksen
not out83
Extras(w 1)
Total110(5 wkts; 18.1 ovs)
ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
NZ-W11022.900
AUS-W11021.908
PAK-W21120.555
IND-W2112-1.217
SL-W2020-1.667
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
WI-W21121.154
ENG-W11021.050
SA-W11020.773
BAN-W2112-0.125
SCO-W2020-1.897
