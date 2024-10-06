Powerplay podcast: First impressions from the Women's T20 World Cup
Our reporters get together in Dubai to discuss all the happenings from the first round of games, plus, conversations with Mlaba and Wyatt-Hodge
Now that everyone has played at least one game in the UAE, Valkerie Baynes and Firdose Moonda get together in Dubai to discuss who and what has impressed them. Plus, interviews with South Africa's Nonkululeko Mlaba and England's Danni Wyatt-Hodge on the show to discuss their side's respective opening game wins.