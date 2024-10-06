Matches (9)
Powerplay podcast: First impressions from the Women's T20 World Cup

Our reporters get together in Dubai to discuss all the happenings from the first round of games, plus, conversations with Mlaba and Wyatt-Hodge

ESPNcricinfo staff
06-Oct-2024 • 1 hr ago
Sophie Devine, Kathryn Bryce and Laura Wolvaardt in a mini-conference, Women's T20 World Cup, Dubai, October 2, 2024

Sophie Devine, Kathryn Bryce and Laura Wolvaardt in a mini-conference  •  ICC/Getty Images

Now that everyone has played at least one game in the UAE, Valkerie Baynes and Firdose Moonda get together in Dubai to discuss who and what has impressed them. Plus, interviews with South Africa's Nonkululeko Mlaba and England's Danni Wyatt-Hodge on the show to discuss their side's respective opening game wins.
Nonkululeko MlabaDanni Wyatt-HodgeBangladesh WomenZimbabwe WomenWest Indies WomenSri Lanka WomenSouth Africa WomenPakistan WomenNew Zealand WomenIreland WomenIndia WomenEngland WomenAustralia WomenICC Women's T20 World Cup

