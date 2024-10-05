Matches (5)
Report

England bat, Linsey Smith included in four-spinner attack

Bangladesh make one change from opener, Dilara Akter replacing Murshida Khatun

Alan Gardner
05-Oct-2024 • 1 hr ago
Linsey Smith was picked in a four-spin attack, England vs New Zealand, 1st Women's T20I, Utilita Bowl, July 6, 2024

Linsey Smith was picked in a four-spinner attack  •  Getty Images

Toss England chose to bat vs Bangladesh
England opted to bat after winning the toss in Sharjah, selecting a four-woman spin attack for their opening game of the T20 World Cup.
Heather Knight, England's captain, said that "dew hasn't been a factor and it looks much easier to try to defend a total", with England playing their first-ever women's T20I at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Slow left-armer Linsey Smith, who England have hinted at using as an opening bowler, was picked ahead of Lauren Bell, with Danielle Gibson and Nat Sciver-Brunt providing the seam options.
Nigar Sultana admitted that Bangladesh would have done the same, having prevailed batting first against Scotland on Thursday. They made one change to their side, Dilara Akter replacing Murshida Khatun at the top of the order.
"We have a very good bowling attack and will look to restrict them to a total that we can chase," Sultana said.
Bangladesh beat Scotland by 16 runs in the tournament's opening match, their first T20 World Cup win in a decade. They have played England three times in T20Is, losing on each occasion - most recently at the 2018 T20 World Cup in the Caribbean.
Bangladesh: 1 Shathi Rani, 2 Dilara Akter, 3 Sobhana Mostary, 4 Taj Nehar, 5 Nigar Sultana (capt & wk), 6 Shorna Akter, 7 Ritu Moni, 8 Fahima Khatun, 9 Rabeya Khan, 10 Nahida Akter, 11 Marufa Akter
England: 1 Maia Bouchier, 2 Danni Wyatt-Hodge, 3 Alice Capsey, 4 Heather Knight (capt), 5 Nat Sciver-Brunt, 6 Amy Jones (wk), 7 Danielle Gibson, 8 Charlie Dean, 9 Sophie Ecclestone 10 Sarah Glenn, 11 Linsey Smith
Alan Gardner is a deputy editor at ESPNcricinfo.

Win Probability
BAN-W 63.89%
ENG-WBAN-W
100%50%100%ENG-W InningsBAN-W Innings

Current Over 17 • ENG-W 95/5

Live Forecast: ENG-W 122
Powered by Smart Stats
ENG Women Innings
Player NameRB
ME Bouchier
caught2318
DN Wyatt
stumped4140
Nat Sciver-Brunt
lbw25
HC Knight
bowled67
A Capsey
caught917
AE Jones
not out610
DR Gibson
not out25
Extras(w 6)
Total95(5 wkts; 16.6 ovs)
<1 / 3>

ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
NZ-W11022.900
AUS-W11021.908
PAK-W11021.550
SL-W2020-1.667
IND-W1010-2.900
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
BAN-W11020.800
SA-W11020.773
WI-W1010-0.773
SCO-W1010-0.800
ENG-W-----
